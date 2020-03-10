The Benefits (and Drawbacks) of the UN Database on Businesses Contributing to Israeli Settlements

by

March 10, 2020

The United Nations Human Rights Council released a controversial database of 112 businesses engaged in activities associated with Israeli settlements on February 12. Although the settlements themselves have repeatedly been found to violate international law, many doubted the database would ever be released, and it has been subject to broad criticism. Israel, the United States, and others, consider the new U.N. report to be further evidence of the Council’s bias against Israel, targeting the state for criticism not endured by other countries with equally bad (or worse) policies and practices. There are also concerns that the creation of the database amounts to “blacklisting” named businesses, including some businesses, such as Israeli banks, who are legally required to support the settlements even if they might choose a different approach if given the chance. Supporters of Palestine, on the other hand, feel that the list is too limited as it names only businesses engaged in 10 specific types of business activities and thus does not list all businesses that operate in or benefit from the settlements, or that harm Palestinian rights more generally.

In this post I suggest that these controversies — and how the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has responded to them — point not solely to the database’s limitations, but also highlight its significance. While the report itself is an encouraging development for human rights regulations of business, I also identify one significant limitation of the report: that it does not analyze or explain the targeted businesses’ responsibilities to provide remedies to Palestinians harmed by their operations.

The Database

The database itself focuses solely on 10 enumerated types of business activities, first identified in a 2013 report by an independent fact-finding mission as posing particular threats to the human rights of Palestinians. The 10 types of business activities listed in the report can be grouped broadly into five categories: (1) supplying equipment or materials that facilitate the construction, maintenance, or expansion of the settlements or the destruction of Palestinian homes, property, and farms; (2) supplying surveillance and identification equipment for the settlements, settlement businesses, and checkpoints, including at the controversial border wall that annexes part of Palestine; (3) financially supporting the settlements, their development, expansion or maintenance, including through re-investments; (4) using or polluting natural resources, in particular land and water, or dumping waste into Palestinian villages; (5) capturing Palestinian financial and economic markets in a manner that harms Palestinians.

The U.N. Human Rights Council identified 112 businesses engaged in at least one of these activities in its report.

The database targets Israel, but it also establishes a model that can be used elsewhere. While it focuses on a narrow list of business activities, the number of businesses implicated and the breadth of their industries points to the need for all businesses to undertake comprehensive human rights due diligence reviews to ensure they respect human rights in all occupied territories. Under the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), currently the most authoritative statement of international law as it applies to businesses’ responsibilities for human rights, all businesses are to adopt policies and practices to ensure they do not negatively affect human rights, and are to pay particular attention to their impacts on conflict-affected areas. By listing businesses whose activities raise particular concerns, but not attempting to provide a comprehensive list of all businesses that pose a risk to human rights, the database highlights the need for all businesses to conduct, in an ongoing manner, comprehensive human rights due diligence in the occupied Palestinian territories and other conflict-affected areas.

Responding to Accusations of Bias through Due Process

The Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, and businesses operating in the settlements can cause or contribute to serious human rights violations and harms. The obligation of Israel to cease settlement activities, and the responsibility of businesses to mitigate and remediate their own impacts on Palestinian human rights, are legal issues. The U.N. Human Rights Council’s request for the report, however, was the result of political deliberations and carries with it the self-interests and conveniences that contaminate most legislative acts, not just at the U.N., but in regional, domestic, and local spheres as well.

As the international community has come to understand the full extent of the settlements’ impacts on human rights, it has become easy to focus on the harms associated with the occupation of Palestine to the exclusion of other occupied and non-self-governing territories. For example, the growing recognition of the damage caused by Israeli settlements to Palestinian rights has not been accompanied by similar concerns or understanding about how Morocco’s presence in Western Sahara is affecting the Saharawi people. This is not to suggest that the situation in Palestine receives too much attention — I do not believe it does — but that the politicization of this particular occupation serves the interests of certain States, groups, and individuals (both anti- and pro-Israel), who use the perceived politicization of legal issues for their own benefit, garnering support for and deflecting criticism from their own activities.

There are three ways to respond to such acts of opportunism. The first two are dangerous choices: ignoring the reality of this politicization, which does nothing to counteract it and only encourages those who benefit from it; or leaning into the politicization, allowing the allegations of bias that come with such politicization to serve as cover for any new criticisms. The third choice is the one OHCHR made with this report: apply the law as justly and fairly as possible, and in doing so, use the situation in Palestine as an opportunity to create models that can be applied elsewhere to protect and promote human rights. As such, the report draws a firm line between the political impetus of the report and the final OHCHR document.

OHCHR adopted clear and transparent criteria, which were used to develop an initial list of 307 potential business enterprises. OHCHR then did a further screening, narrowing the list to 192 businesses. These businesses were given an opportunity to respond, and several did in a manner that led to their removal from the database. Given delays in releasing the list, OHCHR re-screened all the businesses to ensure each was still engaged in the identified activity at the time of the report’s release.

It appears that OHCHR undertook significant efforts to ensure that all businesses were afforded due process and were included in the list only based on clear evidence of their involvement in listed activities. As a result, OHCHR determined that it could not list any businesses on the basis of their alleged involvement in three of the ten categories of business activities; they found there was simply not enough evidence.

The Importance of a Limited Focus

Supporters of Palestine, on the other hand, may be frustrated that the report’s focus and process led to a limited list of particularly problematic business practices, and contains some noteworthy absences. For example, neither Heidelberg Cement — nor its local subsidiary, Hanson Israel — appear on the list despite the fact the companies have long operated the Nahal Raba quarry in the occupied West Bank. The quarry was addressed in a report I co-authored last year for the Essex Business and Human Rights Project, Norwegian People’s Aid and Fagforbundet, and was the focus of a new report this month by the NGOs Al-Haq and the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO). The companies will invariably consider their omission a victory for their long-standing contention that the quarry does not violate international law (a conclusion I disagree with for reasons beyond the scope of this post).

Complaints about the limited focus of the report are, however, misplaced.

The limitations in the database make it clear that it is not intended to be, and should not be, used as a substitute for appropriate human rights due diligence. All businesses have a responsibility to respect human rights in all operations. They should have policies and practices in place to ensure their activities, including through their supply chains, do not undermine the rights of Palestinians in the occupied territories. The database identifies certain activities that deserve heightened attention and demonstrates the wide range of businesses that are implicated in the human rights abuses that Palestinians endure. The limited scope, however, means that businesses cannot rely solely on the list to determine their risks and responsibilities in the occupied territories. The report clarifies the need for broad and comprehensive human rights due diligence by all businesses.

Potential Next Steps: Divestment, Remediation and/or Litigation

Some businesses — notably Sodastream, which eventually moved its factory — have defended their presence in occupied territory as providing economic opportunities to Palestinians alongside Jewish Israelis. When businesses need to leave a territory, the UNGPs indicate that they should assess and mitigate the harms caused by this move. Businesses cannot justify staying in the occupied territories because of the negative consequences of leaving, but they do need to plan their divestment with a view to mitigating the harms on Palestinian and Israeli workers.

Those who wish to take their business and human rights responsibilities seriously should consult with local NGOs to ensure a quick divestment that minimizes the harms to Israeli and Palestinian workers.

Neither the report nor the U.N. Human Rights Council’s resolution indicates any consequences for businesses appearing on the list. This is a significant omission. Businesses should be prepared for transnational civil and criminal complaints in response to the database, and may wish to proactively address their responsibility to remediate the harms they caused or contributed to. The responsibility to remediate is explicit in the UNGPs and operates independently of any state’s willingness or ability to hold businesses accountable.

Further clarification and analysis on the responsibilities of the identified businesses is still needed, particularly with regard to remediation. Hopefully, NGOs and businesses themselves will ensure the work of remediation happens soon.

Image – A woman pushes a child stroller while walking along the side of Israel’s separation barrier in the Palestinian village of al-Ram in the occupied West Bank on February 13, 2020, while beyond the barrier placename sign is seen showing the name and logo of Ramy Levy supermarkets at an outlet in the Israeli settlement of Atarot in occupied East Jerusalem. Israel on February 13 rejected as “shameful” the UN’s publication of a list of 112 companies that do business in its settlements, while the Palestinians cheered its long-delayed release as a “victory for international law”. The list published by the United Nations’ human rights office includes a range of large international firms including Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Booking.com and Motorola Solutions. Also included on it is Levy’s supermarkets. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

by

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tara Van Ho

Lecturer at the University of Essex (U.K.) Follow her on Twitter (@TaraVanHo).

Read these related stories next:

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

March 3, 2020 by

Legacy of Late State Department Human Rights Champion Tex Harris Reverberates Today

March 3, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Feb 22-28)

February 28, 2020 by

No “State”-ing the Obvious for Palestine: Challenging the ICC Prosecutor on Territorial Jurisdiction

February 27, 2020 by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

February 26, 2020 by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

February 21, 2020 by

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

February 20, 2020 by

Germany Goes 19th Century with New Statement on Law of Occupation — On Status of US Forces in Syria

February 19, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Past Week

February 7, 2020 by

U.K. Proposes to Limit Accountability for Violations by Armed Forces

January 30, 2020 by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

January 23, 2020 by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

January 22, 2020 by