Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

Department of Justice
- Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department” (featuring Bob Bauer, Lisa Monaco, Andrew Weissmann)
- Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
2020 Elections
- Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin
by Alex Finley, John Sipher (@john_sipher) and Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
Iran, US Sanctions, Freedom of Expression
- For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On
by Nima Fatemi (@mrphs) and Gissou Nia (@GissouNia)
Landmines
- When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines
by Ambassador Donald Steinberg
- When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines
Sudan
- Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir
by John Hursh (@JohnHursh)
War Crimes (Gambia, Sri Lanka)
- U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader — How It Implicates the Country’s President Too
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
- Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
U.S. Forces in Syria
- Germany Goes 19th Century with New Statement on Law of Occupation — On Status of US Forces in Syria
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Randi Michel
Images [from left to right]: ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty ; ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty; WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty;
Delil SOULEIMAN /AFP via Getty; ROMAIN CHANSON/AFP via Getty; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty