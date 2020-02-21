Earlier this week, the Reiss Center on Law and Security and Just Security hosted an “emergency event” with former senior Justice Department and executive branch lawyers. The panel provided insight into the Roger Stone case and others, and evaluated the relative significance of these events. The speakers also addressed the role of various actors—including Attorney General William Barr and the White House—in Justice Department prosecutorial decisions, and the challenges to DOJ independence from political forces.

Speakers:

Bob Bauer , Distinguished Senior Fellow, Reiss Center on Law and Security; former White House Counsel to President Barack Obama

Lisa Monaco , Distinguished Senior Fellow, Reiss Center on Law and Security; former Assistant Attorney Attorney General for National Security and former Homeland Security Advisor to President Obama

Andrew Weissmann , Distinguished Senior Fellow, Reiss Center on Law and Security; former General Counsel, FBI and former Senior Special Counsel for Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Ryan Goodman (moderator), Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Professor of Law, NYU School of Law; Faculty Co-director, Reiss Center on Law and Security; Co-editor-in-chief, Just Security

We are thrilled to be able to share that conversation with a wider audience now. And, in case you missed it, you can also read Lisa Monaco’s thoughts about these troubling developments at DOJ in a piece she wrote for Just Security last week, titled, “The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now.”

Photo: Reiss Center on Law and Security