Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

Justice Department
Post-Impeachment Ukraine
- Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Intelligence Community
- The CIA in the Age of Trump
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
US – Iran
- White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Cyberspace
- Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses
– Chatham House Report on Cyber Sovereignty and Non-Intervention – Helpful or Off Target?
by Colonel (Retired) Gary Corn
Military Justice
- Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform)
Social Media
- Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ)
Congress and Tech Policy
- Congressional Science and Technology Capacity Must Be Revitalized
by Martha Kinsella
Immigration and Refugees
- Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense
by Jonathan Kent, Kelsey Norman (@kelseypnorman) and Kate Tennis
Civilian Casualties in Armed Conflicts
- Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm
by Priyanka Motaparthy (@priyanica)
2020 Elections
- The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus
by Gowri Ramachandran (@GRamachandran03) and Susannah Goodman
UN Human Rights Committee/Freedom of Assembly
- How to Improve the Human Rights Committee Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly
by Martin Scheinin (@MartinScheinin)
Sudan (and the International Criminal Court)
- Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
Guantanamo
- Guantanamo’s Ugly Taint on U.S. Diplomacy
by Elisa Epstein (@ElisaCEpstein)
Western Balkans
- As Russia and China Seek a Beachhead in the Western Balkans, a U.S.-U.K. Push Could Avert an Authoritarian Turn
by Reuf Bajrović (@ReufBajrovic) and Richard Kraemer (@RichardKraemer7)
U.S. Policy on Syria (Idlib)
- American Policy Paralysis in the Middle East Strikes Idlib
by Sana Sekkarie
Counter-ISIS and Iraq
- As ISIS Regroups, No Time to Cut U.S., U.N. Assistance to Iraq
by Jordie Hannum (@BetterWorldOrg)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Past Week
by Jared LeBrun
