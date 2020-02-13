Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

February 13, 2020

Sudan’s transitional government announced on Feb. 11 that the Sudanese individuals “who have been indicted by the [International Criminal Court] (ICC),” will “have to go [to the Court].” Presumably, this statement refers to the three individuals reportedly in the custody of the Sudanese government: former President Omar al-Bashir, former Minister of Defense Abdel Raheem Hussein, and former Minister of State for the Interior in charge of the management of the “Darfur Security desk,” Ahmad Harun.

The announcement came as the transitional government in Khartoum is in peace talks with rebel groups in a bid to end a longstanding conflict that has involved a bitter civil war, allegations of various international crimes (including genocide), and the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

While an encouraging development for those who wish to see al-Bashir and other key members of his regime prosecuted for their roles in atrocities in Darfur, the details regarding when and if these individuals will be extradited to the Hague to stand trial remain unclear.

Background

Al-Bashir seized power through a coup in 1989 while Sudan was embroiled in the second of two brutal civil wars (1955-1972 and 1983-2005). The second civil war pitted the al-Bashir regime, based in Khartoum in the north, against southern rebel groups, especially the Sudanese People’s Liberation Army (SPLA). For decades, many described al-Bashir’s regime as a kleptocracy, wherein al-Bashir and a small group of ruling elites “amassed personal fortunes by looting the country’s considerable natural resource wealth and state assets.” Although the country experienced deprivation, violence and repression regularly before 2003, al-Bashir’s regime gained a new level of international notoriety during that year, when a group of civil society actors formed the Save Darfur coalition and began organizing mass protests in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Save Darfur was able to gain attention as the world observed the 10th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide by successfully pushing various high-profile figures, such as then-Secretary of State Colin Powell, to label the ongoing violence in Darfur as a genocide. Against this backdrop, the United Nations Security Council took the rare step of referring the situation to the ICC, an institution Sudan is not a State party to, for investigation in 2005 via Resolution 1593.

Things began to turn, if slowly, for al-Bashir as pressure mounted on various fronts. First, the regime entered into a peace agreement in 2005 providing that, inter alia, the people of southern Sudan would decide after six years whether to remain within Sudan or to opt for independence. The southern Sudanese population overwhelmingly voted for independence, resulting in the creation of the new country of South Sudan in July 2011. Neither the 2005 peace agreement, nor the creation of an independent South Sudan definitively ended the conflict. Sudan did, however, lose the vast majority of its oil fields to South Sudan, creating serious economic challenges for the regime.

In April 2008, then-U.N. Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs John Holmes estimated that 300,000 people had died in Darfur since 2003 and 2.7 million more Darfuri civilians had been displaced.

In March 2009, ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I issued a warrant of arrest for al-Bashir, charging him with the war crimes of directing attacks against civilians and pillage, and the crimes against humanity of murder, extermination, forcible transfer, torture and rape, but it declined to charge him with genocide. Following a successful appeal by the prosecution, on July 12, 2010, Pre-Trial Chamber I issued a second warrant of arrest for al-Bashir, adding charges of genocide committed against the Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa ethnic groups. Even for the ICC, the charges against al-Bashir were especially big news and deeply politicized. The Save Darfur movement had given the issue extreme social visibility, and al-Bashir made history as both the first sitting head of State indicted by the Court and the first person charged with genocide at the ICC.

In the decade since the ICC issued the second arrest warrant for al-Bashir, even as the regime’s power base began to weaken, there has been little to suggest that he or anyone else from his regime would actually be arrested and sent to the Hague to be tried. Indeed, for years, al-Bashir openly flouted the warrant by continuing to travel outside of Sudan, including to the territory of ICC State parties. For example, in 2015, al-Bashir left South Africa on his presidential jet in the middle of the night after being informed of his potential arrest and mere hours before the South African courts ruled that the South African government had a duty to arrest him.

The final stages of al-Bashir’s fall from power, following nearly 30 years of control, unfolded relatively swiftly. Despite the easing of economic sanctions in 2017, the Sudanese economy continued to struggle in recent years. The regime cut government subsidies, currency was devalued, and the price of food and other necessities rose. Eventually protests against the al-Bashir regime gained traction, triggering violent backlashes against protesters by the regime in late 2018. Eventually, al-Bashir was ousted from power through a coup – the same means he had used to seize power in 1989 – on April 11, 2019 by the Sudanese military. In August 2019, the military ceded (some) power to the newly formed Sovereign Council of Sudan, an 11-person coalition of military figures and protest leaders given a three-year mandate to govern the country while it transitions to democracy.

Since being ousted from power, there has been much speculation concerning whether al-Bashir might be prosecuted, domestically or by the ICC, for some or all of the atrocity crimes he (along with a handful of others) has been accused of. Initially, the Military Council that ousted al-Bashir in April 2019 stated that it would not extradite al-Bashir to the ICC. Later in 2019, al-Bashir was prosecuted by domestic courts in Sudan, except not for international crimes. He was tried for, and convicted of, corruption charges by Sudanese courts, stemming from a $25 million (£19 million) cash payment he received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and sentenced to two years in a social reform facility (under Sudanese law, individuals over 70 cannot be placed in regular jails or prisons).

What Exactly is Being Promised Now?

Early news reports and headlines this week stated that Sudan had announced it would “hand over” al-Bashir to the ICC. However, although government spokesman Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi has been quoted as saying that the Sovereign Council “agreed that everyone who had arrest warrants issued against them will appear before the ICC,” he did not say when or how this would happen. In a series of tweets, Sudanese journalist Yousra Elbagir stated that, in speaking with Sudanese officials, she was informed that presently, the “Sudanese government has no intention of extraditing ex-President Omar Al-Bashir to the Hague.”

Instead, the Sudanese government appears to be seeking to negotiate for al-Bashir, Hussein and Harun to “appear” before the ICC, without being physically extradited to the Hague. As Elbagir reports, it could be problematic for domestic politics in Sudan should the suspects be prosecuted outside of the country.

If true, these reports create a series of political, logistical, and legal questions. Article 17 of the Rome Statute of the ICC renders a case “inadmissible” when it is “being investigated or prosecuted by a State which has jurisdiction over it, unless the State is unwilling or unable genuinely to carry out the investigation or prosecution.” Yet, this is only the case when such actions are found to be, in good faith, actually working to move the case forward towards accountability. Apparently, Sudan has begun discussions with the ICC to have the Court sit in situ within Sudan, to create a hybrid ICC/Sudanese chamber of the courts, or other options, all of which would physically take place within the country. These are novel, as of yet untested approaches, and bring to the fore a host of issues related to what Phil Clark has referred to as the “distant justice” of the ICC in its African cases.

Moreover, Sudan is still not a State party to the ICC. One would presume that, should the ICC consider some sort of jurisdictional/geographic compromise in order to move forward with the case, that it would likely predicate cooperation on Sudan becoming a State party.

The other major factor at play that muddies yesterday’s announcement is the ongoing peace talks with rebel groups in Sudan. The creation of the Sovereign Council was not a panacea for all of the country’s longstanding ethno-political conflicts. In peace negotiations, rebel groups have demanded that those indicted by the ICC for alleged atrocity crimes in Darfur be tried. As such, how these ongoing talks continue to evolve and play out are likely to shape the government’s position in relation to how, when, where (and potentially even if) al-Bashir, Hussein and Harun are tried.

The “G-Word” and Other Issues to Watch

One of the main reasons the plight of those living in Darfur gained as much global attention as it did was that the situation was characterized as genocide. However, of the three men currently held by the Sudanese government, only al-Bashir has been charged with genocide, a notoriously difficult crime to successfully prosecute. Some, such as Sudan expert Alex de Waal and veteran international criminal law prosecutor Andrew Cayley, have suggested that characterizing the violence committed in the region as genocide may strain conventional understandings of the term and may require difficult-to-obtain evidence. When and if al-Bashir is tried, these challenges may require a tempering of expectations concerning the genocide charges.

Another issue to watch is the ongoing process of Sudan seeking to be de-listed in the U.S. as a state sponsor of terrorism. As Mark Kersten observes, it does not appear to be a coincidence that shortly before the Sudan government announced its intention to have al-Bashir “appear” before the ICC, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for Sudan to be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, which would further ease sanctions on the country. Given the longstanding U.S. opposition to the ICC, especially under the Trump administration, it will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out moving forward.

A final issue to remember is that even if al-Bashir and others are tried on charges of various war crimes, crimes against humanity – and in the case of al-Bashir, genocide – actual convictions remain both a long way off and far from certain. The ICC Office of the Prosecutor has, to date, had no opportunity for its own investigators to visit the region and collect evidence in a safe and stable environment and it is unclear whether the Office of the Prosecutor is prepared to even prosecute cases against al-Bashir, Hussein and/or Harun at this juncture.

Overall, given the lack of clarity and specificity in yesterday’s announcement, it should be viewed as but the most recent development in a series of longstanding, multifaceted and still-ongoing efforts to secure individual criminal accountability for the suffering and mass death of civilians in Darfur since 2003. Given the fact that al-Bashir is currently 76 years old, and the track record of former heads of state such as Pol Pot, Pinochet and Mugabe (to name but a few examples), dying before they could be prosecuted, only time will tell if such efforts will prove successful.

Image – Sudan’s deposed military ruler Omar al-Bashir stands in a defendant’s cage during the opening of his corruption trial in Khartoum on August 19, 2019. (Photo by Ebrahim HAMID / AFP) (Photo by EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Randle DeFalco

Read these related stories next:

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

February 7, 2020 by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

February 3, 2020 by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

January 31, 2020 by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

January 31, 2020 by

U.K. Proposes to Limit Accountability for Violations by Armed Forces

January 30, 2020 by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

January 29, 2020 by and

ICJ Orders Preliminary Relief in Myanmar Genocide Case

January 28, 2020 by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

January 23, 2020 by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

January 22, 2020 by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

January 14, 2020 by

The United States Finally Has a New War Crimes Ambassador

January 10, 2020 by

Trump’s Threat to Target Iranian Cultural Sites: Illegal Under International, Domestic and Military Law

January 8, 2020 by