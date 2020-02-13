How to Improve the Human Rights Committee Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly

by

February 13, 2020

Editor’s note from Ryan Goodman: Just Security is publishing a mini-forum on a significant document being drafted by the United Nations Human Rights Committee concerning the right of peaceful assembly. We were honored to launch the series with an initial article by Christof Heyns, member of the Committee and its rapporteur on the draft General Comment. As Heyns noted in his article, the Committee is currently accepting public views on the draft document, and we hope this series at Just Security will contribute to the important work of the Committee.

This contribution addresses three categories of issues related to draft General Comment No. 37 of the UN Human Rights Committee on the right to the freedom of assembly: (1) the scope of the right, (2) certain doctrinal issues related to State obligations, and (3) questions about the “horizontal” effect of freedom of assembly (i.e. rights and duties between private actors).

Scope of the Right

(a) Expressive, deliberative and receptive assemblies

Correctly, the draft General Comment focuses on the “expressive” nature of many assemblies. The core of freedom of assembly involves the right of individuals jointly and collectively to express their views in an independently organized manner. However, the draft appears to have taken this emphasis too far (see e.g. paras. 13, 14 and 25). Its text suggests that other possible functions of assemblies would need to be subordinate to a “common expressive purpose” of the participants. This is not necessarily correct. People may convene in an organized manner simply for the purpose of receiving or observing something, such as a speech by a foreign Head of State, or even an entertainment or sporting event. If such events are commercial in nature, they do not naturally fall under the human right of freedom of assembly – but not because of the absence of an expressive purpose as is suggested in para. 14 of the draft. Rather, what matters is whether the organizer or convener is a commercial operator acting for a commercial purpose.

Perhaps more importantly, there are also deliberative assemblies where the participants do not share one political, ideological or other view and are not seeking to reach and express a common view. Rather, they convene because they wish to hear each other’s views, in order to then adjust their own views or conduct where pertinent.

Whether or not the draft intends to create this impression of the elevation of “common expressive purposes,” the draft should be revised to avoid such a conclusion.

(b) Online assemblies

The Committee’s draft is unnecessarily modest in respect of the trend of online “assemblies” (see paras. 11, 15 and 38). Where communication flows in all directions and the platform is open to any member of the public, such as with a Twitter address or the more specific case of a hashtag, it is justified to speak of assemblies in the digital age. Analogously, a closed Facebook group comes closer to a modern-day equivalent of an association. From the perspective of the individual and her protected human rights, joining a discussion via Twitter or seeking membership in a closed Facebook group may be subject to similar repressive measures as governmental efforts to attack traditional assemblies or associations, and therefore in need of equivalent protections. It would be erroneous to insist that only freedom of expression is at issue. Similar to real-life associations or assemblies, Facebook groups or Twitter communications also have a life of their own, an institutional dimension, beyond the effect of suppressive measures in relation to individual expression. We find a modest opening for this line of argument in para. 15, but the wording is vague. Further, para. 38 appears to negate such a message by referring to online activities as being “associated” with assemblies rather than protected on their own as a dimension of modern-day freedom of assembly. In encouraging the Committee to do more and say more about online assemblies, I noted my respectful disagreement with Gerry Neuman’s cautions on this topic. However, if the Committee misses this opportunity to explain the protections that must be accorded online assemblies, it may cede this space to abusive government behavior and may, perhaps sooner than expected, need to return to the issue when dealing with cases under the Optional Protocol.

(c) Peaceful assemblies

Where I find the Committee’s draft too liberal or generous is the stance it takes in respect of gatherings in which the participants carry weapons. According to the draft, the right of peaceful assembly means a right of non-violent assembly, and “the carrying by participants of objects that are or could be viewed as weapons is not necessarily sufficient to render the assembly violent” (para. 23). To me, it would better respect the tradition of the right of peaceful assembly to exclude armed militias from the scope of freedom of assembly. Hence, the carrying of firearms by organizers and participants should, in my view, be accepted as a legitimate reason for a State to legislate that such gatherings fall outside the scope of freedom of assembly and as basis for stating that they do not enjoy the relevant protections of Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), either. That said, I do sympathize with the reference to “local cultural practices” in the same paragraph, as far it is understood more narrowly as a reference, for instance, to peasants carrying wooden sticks when convening an assembly. Carrying of firearms should however be mentioned as excluding an event, or at least allowing domestic law to exclude it, from the protected scope of freedom of peaceful assembly.

State Obligations

(a) The essential core of freedom of assembly

The Committee’s draft rightly points out that freedom of assembly under Article 21 does not belong to the category of non-derogable rights (Section 7). Also, it correctly addresses the framework for permissible limitations (Section 4). Where I find its approach suboptimal is that there is no discussion of one or more inviolable dimensions of freedom of assembly, i.e. an essential or absolute core of the right, not subject to lawful restrictions in normal times and perhaps not even to derogations during a state of emergency. It would be welcome to include, for instance in para. 40, a short phrase along the lines of the Committee’s General Comment No. 27 on freedom of movement, that “the restrictions must not impair the essence of the right” (para. 13 of General Comment No, 27, drawing its inspiration from Article 5.1 of the ICCPR).

It is of course true that the Committee has not been systematic in developing a doctrine on the inviolable essential core of human rights. Besides General Comment No. 27, also General Comment No. 29 on states of emergency and ICCPR Article 5.1 nevertheless provide sufficient support for such a position which would have an important role in the assessment of permissible limitations to human rights. An essential core within those human rights that  are subject to restrictions forms an important limitation to the scope left for a proportionality test: measures that breach the inviolable core components of a human right can never – or hardly ever — be accepted as proportionate. It will ultimately remain a matter of interpretation how such core components are identified and defined.

(b) The formulation of the proportionality test

The draft properly emphasizes legality, legitimate aim, necessity and proportionality as cumulative requirements in assessing the permissibility of restrictions on the freedom of assembly (para. 43). Here, the current formulation of the proportionality test is, however, suboptimal when the draft suggests “balancing the nature and the extent of the interference against the reason for interfering” (para. 46). This formulation sounds like comparing between an apple and the color red. The interference is referred to in concrete, even measurable, terms while the reason for interfering is presented in the abstract. It would be more in line with the cumulative nature of the conditions for the permissibility of restrictions to require comparing the “nature and extent of the interference” against “the benefit obtained through the interference towards a legitimate aim.”

With this kind of reformulation the Committee would move from comparing between an apple and the color red to a comparison between two concrete and measurable factors: the degree of the intrusion and the benefits obtained by it. As an actual orange may be either smaller or larger than an apple, a certain intrusion into a human right can weigh less or more than the benefit obtained in service of a pressing social need such as public order. If proportionality is assessed between one concrete factor (the intrusion) and an abstract one (the rationale of public order as such), there is a grave risk that the abstract collective good always wins, even if the actual benefits obtained through the intrusion were negligible. This is a lesson that has been demonstrated above all in the practice and discourse of counterterrorism measures.

Horizontal Effect

The draft General Comment focuses on the obligations of States parties to the ICCPR. This is of course natural, as both the text of the Covenant and the monitoring mechanisms at the disposal of the Committee focus on States. That said, as freedom of assembly is a so-called political right usually exercised in the public sphere and serving a public function, it raises important questions about possible horizontal effects of the right, i.e. questions about the duties or responsibilities of various private actors in these situations. A strictly vertical approach to human rights would address such horizontal effects through the positive obligations of States to legislate and otherwise see to it that conduct by private actors does not result in the denial of freedom of assembly. A trend can, however, be identified toward accepting that human rights also have direct horizontal effects in relations between private parties, even if international law in that field remains relatively “soft” for the time being. Below, three different situations of horizontal effect are discussed with respect to freedom of assembly.

(a) Obligations of the owner of a venue

The Committee’s draft is unnecessarily modest with regard to property owners’ responsibility in principle to allow the use of public indoor or outdoor space for demonstrations or other gatherings. The inclusion here of the words “in principle” already demonstrates that I am not advocating for a general and unconditional right to demonstrate on any private premises or on any private lands at any time. Rather, the pertinent questions are about availability and accessibility of spaces suitable for gatherings and about the proportionality of denying their use or subjecting their use to conditions imposed by the owner.

On this issue, the draft includes a passing observation that public spaces are increasingly held in private ownership (para. 11) and one short paragraph (para. 67) which contains three modestly normative statements, namely that that “assembly rights may require some recognition on private property that is open to the public,” that even if the interests of private owners have to be given due weight, they “may have to be limited if the participants have no other reasonable way to convey their message to their target audience,” and that assemblies “held on privately owned property with the consent of the owners enjoy the same protection as other assemblies.” Clearly, these formulations indicate that the State has some positive obligations to secure the availability of some space – public or private – toward a right to freedom of assembly that is real and effective in nature.

Without any legal or conceptual difficulty the Committee should be able to say at least two more things. First, the Comment can easily say that private owners may be and shall be prohibited from denying the use of their indoor premises or outdoor space on discriminatory grounds. Second, it can easily say there is a category of private premises or spaces that has without caveats and without consent by the owner officially, often through zoning decisions, been defined as open to the public, which in a democratic society must include for purposes of demonstrations or other gatherings. If a city adopts a zoning plan where an open central plaza is located on private land, perhaps in the interest of the landowner whose shops are on various sides of the plaza, then this open space must be available for the common good as any publicly owned plaza is, without a right of veto by the landowner.

(b) Obligations of the convener

The Committee draft is silent about the obligations of the organizer or convener of a demonstration or other gathering. This is surprising as existing human rights treaty law would provide clear guidance on such obligations. Under Article 5(ix) of the Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, States have an obligation to guarantee the enjoyment of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly without discrimination. Accordingly, States must legislate against discriminatory practices by organizers of public gatherings. Articles 2 and 7 of the Convention for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women support this position. Further, Article 29(b) and (i) of the Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities requires that conveners must secure the accessibility of meetings and other gatherings related to public affairs to persons with disabilities.

Particularly in respect of demonstrations it can also be inferred from the text of ICCPR Article 21 that the organizer has obligations to participate in the maintenance of public order. Therefore, I find erroneous the formulation in the draft General Comment that while it is “good practice” for assembly organizers to appoint marshals where necessary, “such an obligation must not be imposed” (para. 75). In my view, the text of Article 21 allows States to impose upon organizers of demonstrations or public gatherings a legal obligation to appoint a sufficient number of adequately trained marshals to secure the maintenance of public order during the event.

(c) Obligations of counter-demonstrators

Freedom of assembly belongs to counter-demonstrators or counter-gatherings. This position is explicitly included in the Committee’s draft General Comment. Therefore, it is again surprising that the draft does not adequately address the duty of such counter-demonstrators to respect the freedom of assembly of the conveners and participants of the original event. The simple rule of neutrality included in the draft (para. 16) is insufficient and should be complemented by a statement that while counter-demonstrators are entitled to the right of peaceful assembly, actions that have the purpose or effect of nullifying the enjoyment of the same right by the organizers and participants of the original demonstration or other event, may be prevented or stopped pursuant to Articles 21 and 5 of the Covenant

Image: WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 19: Demonstrators lie on the ground a “lie-in” demonstration supporting gun control reform near the White House on February 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Martin Scheinin

Professor of Public International Law at the European University Institute, former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism (2005-2011). Follow him on Twitter (@MartinScheinin).

Read these related stories next:

As ISIS Regroups, No Time to Cut U.S., U.N. Assistance to Iraq

February 12, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Past Week

February 7, 2020 by

The Use of Regional Jurisprudence in UN Draft General Comment on the Freedom of Assembly

February 7, 2020 by

Crossing the Line from Use of Force to Torture in Response to Peaceful Demonstrations

February 6, 2020 by

The Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly: Might Less Be More?

February 4, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Past Week

February 3, 2020 by

The Right of Peaceful Assembly: UN Committee Weighs in on the ‘Age of Protest’

February 3, 2020 by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

January 29, 2020 by

Saudi Crackdown on Dissent Violates Kingdom’s International Legal Obligations

January 29, 2020 by and

The United States Finally Has a New War Crimes Ambassador

January 10, 2020 by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

January 10, 2020 by

Germany’s Syria Debate: Four Key Questions on European Military Action

November 6, 2019 by and