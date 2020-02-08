Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 3-7)

Impeachment and Ukraine
- Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Republican Senators’ Short-Sighted Justifications for Acquitting Trump
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin
Attorney General William Barr
- William Barr: A Failed Attorney General Unfit to Serve
by Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
Immigration, Refugees, & Asylum
- Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers
by Niku Jafarnia (@NikuJafarnia)
- The “Virtual Wall”: Mexico, Part 1
by Susan Gzesh
- Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last
by Doug Rand (@doug_rand)
UN Human Rights Committee/Freedom of Assembly
- The Right of Peaceful Assembly: UN Committee Weighs in on the ‘Age of Protest’
by Stuart Casey-Maslen
- The Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly: Might Less Be More?
by Gerald Neuman
- Crossing the Line from Use of Force to Torture in Response to Peaceful Demonstrations
by Juan E. Méndez
- The Use of Regional Jurisprudence in UN Draft General Comment on the Freedom of Assembly
by Evelyn Aswad (@EvelynAswad)
Rohingya Genocide (Myanmar)
- Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya
by Grant Shubin (@Grant_GJC) and Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC)
Arms Control: Landmines and Nuclear Weapons
- US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy
by Mary Wareham (@marywareham)
- Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake
by Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball)
Elections & Disinformation
- As Election Primaries Approach, Red Flags Signal Voter Suppression Risks
by Jesse Littlewood (@J_Littlewood)
Countering Violent Extremism/White Supremacy
- Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism
by Elizabeth Grimm Arsenault and Joseph Stabile
Carter Page FISA Application
- Deciphering the FISC’s Order on the Carter Page FISA Application
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
Foreign Fighters
- UN Report Should Pressure Countries to Repatriate Foreign Fighters
by Margherita Stevoli
War in Afghanistan
- Afghanistan Papers, the Miniseries, Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bombshell
by Scott Smith
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Randi Michel
- National Security at the United Nations This Past Week
by Jared LeBrun
Upcoming Events
- Announcement: Launch of American University Washington College of Law’s New Technology, Law & Security Program
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
