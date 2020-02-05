The American University Washington College of Law will officially launch its new Technology, Law & Security Program (TLS) on February 13. The half-day event Guarding our Democracy: Responding to Malicious Influence Campaigns in a Digital World (from 1:30pm to 5:00pm, followed by a reception) will feature Admiral (Ret) Michael Rogers, formerly head of U.S. Cyber Command, who will provide an opening keynote, addressing the challenges posed by malicious foreign actors online. This will be followed by a flash talk by Colette Rausch from the US Institute of Peace on neurobiology and societal vulnerability to disinformation.

Ellen Nakashima from the Washington Post will then moderate a panel discussion, featuring Bobby Chesney (University of Texas-Austin), Shelby Pierson (head of Election Security for the Office of the Director of the National Intelligence), Lt. General Timothy Haugh (formerly the co-lead of the Russia Small Group and now Commander of Air Force Cyber), and Laura Rosenberger (Director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy and fellow at the German Marshal Fund). Former House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Rogers will offer a closing keynote.

This event formally launches the TLS Program, which is a new initiative at American University Washington College of Law that will, under the leadership of Faculty Director Jennifer Daskal and Program Director Gary Corn, tackle the challenges and opportunities posed by rapidly changing technology. Operating as a policy and legal hub within the school, the TLS program will tackle challenging issues, bringing together academics, practitioners from both the public and private sector, and members of civil society to develop and disseminate innovative and practical policy proposals. The program will also educate and engage American University’s diverse and talented student body, training the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information and to register for the event, see here. But hurry, seating is limited and is filling up fast!