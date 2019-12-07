Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

Impeachment/Ukraine affair
Analysis
- Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
Resource tools
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
Russia (and CIA)
- A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
Dark Money: Supreme Court
- With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency
by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse)
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume
by Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter)
U.S. Navy (including Military Justice)
- The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems
by Colonel (ret.) Bob Wilson
Social Media and Countering Violent Extremism
- No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS
by Mia Bloom (@MiaMBloom)
Social Media and First Amendment
- Social Media Vetting of Visa Applicants Violates the First Amendment
by Carrie DeCell (@cmd_dc) and Harsha Panduranga (@harshwords222)
Guantanamo
- 9/11 Case: Military Commission Convening Authority to Be Called as a Witness as to His Own Bias
by M.E. Bultemeier
Liberia
- Next Steps in Liberia’s Long Quest for Justice, 10 Years After Commission Report
by David Cornell (@DavidDCornell) and Ela Matthews (@elamatthews01)
Event
- Announcement: Bipartisan Program on Congress’ Role in National Security and Oversight, Dec. 12
by Bob Bauer
Just Security
