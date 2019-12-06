Announcement: Bipartisan Program on Congress’ Role in National Security and Oversight, Dec. 12

Cross-posted at Lawfare

Amid all the intense attention to the constitutional conflicts between the branches, readers who follow the topics in these pages are invited to hear directly from a bipartisan group of policymakers from Congress and the Executive Branch during a public, half-day program next week in Washington DC, on Congress’ role in oversight and national security.

Each year, New York University School of Law’s Legislative and Regulatory Process Clinic concludes the fall semester with a public conference, the Sidley Austin Forum, on a contemporary issue of crucial importance to American democracy. My Clinic Co-Director Professor Sally Katzen and I are pleased to announce the 2019 Forum, “Constitutional Questions and Political Struggle: Congress’ Role in Oversight and National Security.” The Clinic is co-hosting the Forum with NYU Law’s Reiss Center on Law and Security.

The Forum will feature keynote addresses from Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Mike Lee, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a leading advocate of a more assertive congressional role in the authorization of military force.

Between the two keynotes, I will moderate a panel featuring former White House Counsels Kathy Ruemmler and Don McGahn, on the view from the Executive Branch.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 12 at the NYU Global Academic Center at 1307 L Street NW in Washington from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a reception to follow.

More information about the program and the registration link is here.

We are confident that this will be a very illuminating pair of keynotes and a good panel discussion, and we hope those of you with an interest will consider attending.