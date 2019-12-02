The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

December 2, 2019

It is easy to chalk up all of the Trump-initiated chaos in the Navy over the past few weeks to just another example of a mercurial President’s disdain for norms, and his willful ignorance of military affairs. However, focusing on Trump’s many faults obscures something even more troubling: the Navy has serious problems right now and its former leader, recently fired Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, was apparently not up to the task of fixing them.

The SEALs’ organizational culture

If you judged the Navy by media coverage alone recently, you might think that all its problems were tied to one man: Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. Acquitted last summer of all but one minor charge in a problematic court martial. Trump subsequently reversed Gallagher’s court martial  demotion along with his pardons of a convicted war criminal and a Green Beret facing a court martial for war crimes, admittedly none of which reflects well on the President’s judgment or understanding of his role as Commander in Chief. Trump had latched onto Gallagher’s story through personal connections and by catching positive sound bites about the SEAL on all the conservative news outlets he loves to watch throughout the day, where Gallagher had become a cause célèbre.

Presidential intervention notwithstanding, Gallagher’s case serves to highlight serious organizational culture problems within the SEALs that undercut their effectiveness at conducting sensitive counterterrorism operations, where the force remains in high demand. The court martial  and ensuing media attention shed light on the indiscipline and recklessness that appears to be rampant in the force, from  the unlawful killing of a wounded enemy detainee that was at the center of the Gallagher case, to posing with corpses, binge drinking during operational deployments and alleged sexual misconduct among senior SEAL leaders. SEALs are also implicated in the killing of an Army Green Beret working alongside the force in Africa. In fact, when it comes to the SEALs’ problems, Gallagher appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. You’d never know that from the past few weeks though.

Gallagher’s case

The Navy, led by Secretary Spencer and bolstered by flag officers like Rear Admiral Collin Green who commands Navy Special Warfare Command, seemingly determined that restoring good order and discipline in the troubled SEALs was contingent on obtaining some sort of accountability from the slippery Chief Gallagher, no matter how small or unsatisfying that accountability might be. So, despite the President’s recent action to restore Gallagher’s rank and his continued interest in his case, the Navy nonetheless announced it was convening a board to determine whether the retiring SEAL could keep his Trident.

The President, as anyone who has paid attention to him over the past two-and-a-half years would expect, objected and tweeted out an “order” to the Navy to back off and let Gallagher retire with his Trident, noting that the Gallagher case “had been handled bad from the beginning.” Chaos ensued, with reports indicating that both Secretary Spencer and Rear Admiral Green had threatened to resign if the President’s order stood (both men later denied it, although the Secretary of Defense told reporters that Secretary Spencer had misled the public about this as well).

Spencer’s secret plan

Then, as the Navy continued to exacerbate an already tense “civ-mil” standoff, the Navy Secretary made everything even worse. Leaving his boss, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, in the dark, Spencer reportedly secretly approached the White House and attempted to make a deal that is still hard to fathom: in exchange for the President backing out of the Gallagher case, Spencer would ensure that Gallagher kept his trident and retired as a SEAL in good standing regardless of the Trident Review Board’s findings.

As Esper explained to the press, U.S. forces, and the American public, “if that deal had been consummated, if you will, somebody would have to compromise their integrity in the chain of command.”

Note how Spencer’s own defense in a Washington Post op-ed says, “If the review board concluded that Gallagher deserved to keep it, so be it”—but that was before the President took action and before the Navy Secretary came up with “my plan.” A plan that Spencer conspicuously does not describe to his readers. And in an interview with CBS News, Spencer appears to have accepted Esper’s description of his secret plan.

In pursuing his course of action, the Secretary of the Navy completely compromised his moral authority. His willingness to guarantee a  predetermined outcome of a Navy personnel action in exchange for favorable political treatment was immoral and unethical and should make it clear that Spencer was not the leader the Navy needs right now to fix the SEALs. It is hard to read the  “resignation letter” Spencer made public after his unceremonious firing as anything but self-serving hypocrisy when you take into account why Secretary Esper lost confidence in him.

If the Navy’s leaders are going to predetermine the results of an administrative board like a Trident Review, why bother convening these boards at all? The SEAL community, and Spencer himself put a great deal of stock into this board, portraying it as a critical tool to address discipline and misconduct issues in the SEALs. Now, it is doubtful that anyone in the SEAL community or their supporters have much faith in it. This is an unforced error that will make it harder for the next Navy Secretary and the uniformed service he leads to address these issues.

The Navy’s investigation and prosecution system

The SEALs weren’t the only problem that Spencer left behind for his successor to tackle, though. The Gallagher case also shed light on another serious challenge facing the Navy: its troubled legal and investigative arms. At the start of Gallagher’s court martial, a judge ordered the prosecuting team removed after it was accused of warrantless surveillance of Gallagher and his defense team. Prospective defense witnesses had also been recipients of “target letters” to deter them from testifying. During the court martial itself,  a prosecution witness undermined the entire case against Gallagher and admitted to one of the most serious charges himself, a sign that the Navy really wasn’t up to the task of prosecuting the high-profile case. In the end, Gallagher was acquitted of all but one charge.

While the Navy initiated a review of its legal services following the Gallagher court martial, there are troubling signs that much more needs to be done to improve the way the Navy investigates and prosecutes crimes. In November, a Navy judge ruled that a mass “formation arrest” carried out by a Marine Battalion with support from the Navy Criminal Investigative Service at Camp Pendleton was unlawful, which has put a human trafficking case on uncertain footing.

Whither readiness

All of these matters of military justice have also taken attention off of another serious issue with which the Navy is still grappling: readiness. In 2017, two separate Navy ship collisions just weeks apart left 17 sailors dead and caused millions of dollars of damage. Subsequent investigations indicated that these collisions were avoidable, and were due to systemic issues with training shortfalls and operational tempo that the Navy is still working to address. While Secretary Spencer spent the past several weeks and a great deal of political capital dealing with the Gallagher issue, readiness remains a challenge the service will be tackling long after his departure.

The next Secretary

So, in the wake of all these challenges, Trump’s nominee to replace Spencer, Ambassador and retired Rear Admiral Kenneth Braithwaite, will have his work cut out for him if he is confirmed as the next Secretary of the Navy. During confirmation hearings, the Senate should ask Admiral Braithwaite exactly what he is going to do to restore Navy sailors’ and civilians’ faith in the objectivity and fairness of its administrative processes; if Braithwaite doesn’t provide a satisfying answer, the Senate should send him packing and tell the President to nominate someone else. It would also be good to hear what Ambassador Braithwaite’s thoughts are about fixing the Navy SEALs and its legal and investigative arms as well, and how he will address Navy readiness.

Upon confirmation, the Secretary of Defense should direct the new Navy Secretary to conduct a review of all Navy administrative personnel actions for which his predecessor was responsible, and ensure those actions were conducted free of all political interference. Secretary Esper should also direct the new Secretary to examine ways to improve the Navy’s personnel administrative actions to ensure they are as objective and transparent as possible.

Immediately upon assuming the office, the new Secretary of the Navy should direct the Chief of Naval Operations to provide an update of ongoing actions to improve readiness, and work to ensure its legal and investigative arms are among the best in the Department of Defense, too.

Finally, the new Secretary of the Navy should work hard to draw a sharp contrast with his predecessor. In his words and actions, he should focus on restoring  faith and confidence in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy. Above all, he should endeavor to keep from engaging in pointless standoffs with President Trump and the White House that will only exacerbate civil-military tension and will do little good for Navy sailors, civilians or readiness.

Instead, the Navy Secretary  should manage those incidents of Presidential interference should they occur and keep the uniformed Navy leadership out of the line of fire as best he can. If he does this well, he and the rest of the team he assembles can instead remain focused on addressing the many problems the Navy is facing and help make the Service better. 

Featured Articles

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Colonel (ret.) Bob Wilson

Bob Wilson is a retired Army Special Forces Colonel with over 26 years of service. Throughout his career, Bob commanded special operations troops in combat in Afghanistan, and led U.S. special operations forces in Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. He also served as the Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Army, the Honorable John McHugh, and served in the White House as a Director for Counterterrorism in the National Security Council.

Read these related stories next:

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

November 27, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

November 22, 2019 by

To Watch “For Sama” Is To Bear Witness

November 19, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations this Week

November 8, 2019 by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

October 17, 2019 by

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

October 15, 2019 by and

Sri Lankan War Criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa May Escape Accountability Yet Again, This Time by Running for President

October 9, 2019 by

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

September 12, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 6, 2019 by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

August 21, 2019 by

The Missing State Department Memo on US Officials’ Possible Aiding and Abetting Saudi War Crimes

July 24, 2019 by

Tom Lantos Commission: Enhancing U.S. Ability to Pursue Accountability for Atrocities

June 17, 2019 by