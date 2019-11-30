Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

Impeachment/Ukraine affair
Analysis
- Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened Edit
by Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2)
- Trump Ordered a Hold on Ukraine Military Assistance in June, Not July
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal
by Sam Berger (@SamBerger_DC)
Resource tools
- Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
Trump Financial Investigations
- Understanding the Two Mazars Subpoena Cases Before the Supreme Court [UPDATED to reflect 11/25 stay of mandate]
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
China – Mass and Arbitrary Detention
- New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims
by Sophie Richardson (@SophieHRW)
Afghanistan – Civilian Casualties
- Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate
by Qayoom Suroush (@Suroush1)
North Korea – Sanctions
- Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive
by Kevin Gray (@DrKevinGray)
Justice Department Probe – Investigating the investigators
- Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community
by Alex Finley (@alexzfinley)
Open Position – Senior/Junior Fellow
Images: left to right: Win McNamee/Getty; NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP via Getty; GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty
Alex Wong/Getty; ED JONES/AFP via Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty