Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

Impeachment/Ukraine affair
Analysis
- A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
- Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General
by Deborah Pearlstein
- Breaking: White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing
by Just Security
- Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?
by Casey Michel (@cjcmichel)
Resource tools
- Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Just Security
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
President Trump – U.S. Military
- President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example
by David Lapan (@DaveLapanDC)
State Department Inspector General Report
- IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
Israeli Settlements
- Assessing the New U.S. “View” on the Legality of Israeli Settlements in the West Bank
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
Social Media, Free Speech, and Countering Violent Extremism
- Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Laura Hecht-Felella
Whistleblower Protections
- Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections
by Kel McClanahan (@NatlSecCnslrs)
Myanmar (Rohingya)
Refugees
- Calling Out the Misuse of Terrorism Rhetoric Against Refugee and Asylum Seekers
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Syrian Conflict
- To Watch “For Sama” Is To Bear Witness
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations: The Latest
by Emily Shire
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Sahrula Kubie
Images: left to right: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty; Tasos Katopodis/Getty
FRONTLINE/“For Sama”; Chip Somodevilla/Getty; STR/AFP via Getty Images