Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

November 20, 2019

President Trump has publicly called for the Intelligence Community whistleblower whose complaint kicked off the impeachment inquiry to be identified. Senator Rand Paul has signaled that he is open to identifying the whistleblower on the Senate floor, claiming that there is no law that prohibits it. At least one congressional staffer allegedly attempted to leak the whistleblower’s identity. Donald Trump, Jr. retweeted an article that claims to identify the whistleblower. Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, began his opening remarks on the third day of hearings yesterday in the public impeachment inquiry complaining about not knowing the identity of the whistleblower. And both Nunes and Rep. Jim Jordan later attempted to question one of the witnesses, Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, about the identity of an Intelligence Community employee whom Vindman had told about President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian President, questioning that had the obvious intention of narrowing the whistleblower candidates.

All this activity in turn prompted reproaches from the whistleblower’s defenders, including an open letter last month from more than 100 former national security officials from Republican and Democratic administrations calling for protecting the whistleblower from retaliation.

Many of those seeking to protect the whistleblower argue that it is unlawful to publicly identify an anonymous whistleblower. Whether that is, in fact, the case is complicated and highlights a significant flaw in how the whistleblower protection laws actually apply.

Simply put, there is no clear, unambiguous provision in either the criminal or civil law generally prohibiting the disclosure of a whistleblower’s identity. Instead, a patchwork of laws apply, each of which focuses narrowly on either the characteristics of the whistleblower, the role or other attributes of the leaker who might reveal the identity, or the motivation of such a leaker. All that leaves huge holes in any protective mantle, although one option – the federal witness-tampering law – is a promising candidate for deterring and punishing the disclosure of this particular whistleblower’s identity during this particular investigation.

This piece will cover the four main categories of all the laws and rules which should be understood by anyone attempting to grasp the scope of whistleblower identity protections. First, I’ll address two commonly cited laws that actually have no relevance to this issue. The second part will discuss the one law that protects the identities of only certain intelligence personnel. Third, I’ll cover the three types of laws and rules that only prohibit certain people from disclosing the identity of a whistleblower. Last, I’ll address the two laws which implicitly prohibit such disclosures, but only in certain circumstances and for certain improper reasons.

I. Two False Leads: PPD-19 and the CIA Act

Before discussing the various laws and rules that provide some protections, it is first necessary to address and discount two laws that are frequently but erroneously cited by the whistleblower’s defenders. These laws do not actually contain any provisions shielding a whistleblower’s identity, and any relevance to this issue is purely illusory.

First, Presidential Policy Directive 19, which was codified in part by Congress at 50 U.S.C. § 3234, prohibits agencies from taking retaliatory personnel actions against Intelligence Community whistleblowers. Exposing the identity of an anonymous whistleblower, however, is not considered a personnel action (an employment-related action like firing, demotion, clearance revocation, etc.), and so there is no practical protection to be found here. The second – the CIA Act of 1949 – protects the names of CIA employees (which the whistleblower is reported to be), but only insofar as it provides that the CIA may not be compelled to release such a name; it does not actually prohibit the disclosure of a CIA employee’s name.

II. Secret Agents Get Special Protections: The IIPA

One of the most commonly cited sources for the argument in favor of a general prohibition against disclosing the identity of a confidential intelligence whistleblower is the Intelligence Identities Protection Act. But that law is far narrower than the name might suggest.

By its own terms, this statute only prohibits the unmasking of “covert agents,” which can be defined for our purposes as an intelligence employee whose affiliation with the Intelligence Community is classified and who has worked overseas in the last five years. The CIA has recently asked Congress to remove that second criterion, but even with that change, it would only be a crime to expose the identity of a whistleblower whose affiliation with an intelligence agency is classified, which is a small subset of intelligence personnel. In this particular case, it is virtually certain that the whistleblower is not such an individual, since it is extremely unlikely that a covert agent who served overseas in the last five years would possess the type of information provided in the complaint, or have access to officials at the White House as described in the complaint.

III. Certain People Have Certain Restrictions: The ICWPA, Congressional Rules, the Privacy Act, and Clearance Rules

The good news is that there are specific prohibitions against the disclosure of the identity of a confidential national security whistleblower; the bad news is that those prohibitions only apply to select offices, committees, or individuals. Such prohibitions can be found in the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act, congressional rules, and the Privacy Act. Additionally, such a disclosure can be held against the person revealing the information by revoking or denying a security clearance.

Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act

Section (g)(3)(A) of the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act is likely to be the law most people are thinking of when they assert the existence of a prohibition against disclosure. But, like the Inspector General Act that preceded it, this act only prohibits Inspectors General and their employees from disclosing the identity of a confidential whistleblower without consent. Anyone else outside the Office of an Inspector General is not covered by the express prohibition against disclosure.

Yet Section (g)(3)(B) of that statute also provides that “no action constituting a reprisal, or threat of reprisal, for making such complaint or disclosing such information to the Inspector General may be taken by any employee in a position to take such actions.” This is relevant because the statute does not define “action constituting a reprisal,” and in fact implies that Congress expected that term to apply broadly. In the preceding discussion of what constitutes an “urgent concern,” the statute explains that one such urgent concern would be:

An action, including a personnel action described in [the Whistleblower Protection Act], constituting reprisal or threat of reprisal prohibited under subsection (g)(3)(B) of this section in response to an employee’s reporting an urgent concern in accordance with this paragraph.

The fact that Congress specifically stated that “an action … constituting reprisal” includes the types of prohibited personnel actions traditionally considered to be the subject of whistleblower protection law suggests that Congress intended to broadly preclude any act of retaliation against a national security whistleblower, not just the types of adverse personnel actions delineated in 50 U.S.C. § 3234 and its implementing regulations.

Accordingly, a case could be made that publicly unmasking a confidential national security whistleblower would be “an action constituting reprisal” prohibited by this statute. On paper, then, it is arguably correct to say that the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act prohibits a government official from publicly identifying a confidential whistleblower as reprisal for their whistleblowing.

However, since there is no private right of action allowing a victim to sue a violator and no penalty at all for “an action constituting reprisal,” this is difficult to enforce in practice, and so it is unlikely that any agencies would adopt such a broad reading of the prohibition.

Congressional Rules

Congress, for its part, does have rules that could apply in the case of this particular whistleblower, but they only apply to members and their staffs, and then only for certain committees. The best example is Rule 12(a)(1)(B) of the Rules of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which prohibits any member or staffer from disclosing “any information received by the Committee in executive session” without the permission of the chair. “Executive session” is a term of art which generally means any closed meeting, so this rule would definitely prohibit members of this committee or committee staff from publicly disclosing the whistleblower’s identity, since they would almost certainly have learned that information in a closed meeting.

Rule 9.7 of the Rules of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence contains a comparable prohibition. But, since Sen. Paul is not a member of that committee, this rule would not apply to him. (Likewise, the House Intelligence Committee rules would not apply to a non-member of that committee.)

Privacy Act 

The Privacy Act is the only statute that both focuses on the disclosure of personal information and includes a criminal liability element, but even that law falls short of a general prohibition, even within the executive branch. While it might appear that the Privacy Act would obviously prohibit the disclosure of such a sensitive piece of personally identifiable information as the fact that a person was a confidential whistleblower, that statute only applies to executive branch agencies; it does not cover Congress, contractors, or even the White House, let alone the public. It does include “oral” disclosures of personal information as prohibited conduct, but on the other hand, it only prohibits the disclosure of personal information from a “system of records,” which is a special term of art limited to records systems designed to be searched by a person’s name or similar unique identifiers.

In other words, if a federal official in a covered agency learned the whistleblower’s identity from a source besides an agency “system of records,” such as from a congressional staffer or office rumors or through his own deductive reasoning, then the prohibition would not apply. An official would only be liable if he knew that the information in question – the fact that a particular person was a confidential whistleblower – was accurate and in an official record located in a “system of records.” An official who saw the complaint or a memorandum describing it would meet this standard, since those would undoubtedly be located in a “system of records.” However, as a stark example, an official who learned the identity of a whistleblower from an email would likely not be liable if he publicly disclosed it, since email systems are generally considered by courts not to be “systems of records” for the purpose of the Privacy Act. Courts tend to be very reluctant to find that agencies or individuals are civilly liable – let alone criminally liable – for violating the Privacy Act prohibitions on disclosure, mainly because the definition of “system of records” is so broken and the burden so great to prove that someone got the information in question from such a system.

Clearance Rules

The guidelines for who can receive a security clearance are significantly more discretionary than any other rules discussed herein. Any intelligence agency likely would deny a security clearance to – or revoke the security clearance of – any individual who willfully exposed the identity of a confidential national security whistleblower. Such an action would demonstrate “questionable judgment, untrustworthiness, unreliability, lack of candor, unwillingness to comply with rules and regulations, or other characteristics indicating that the individual may not properly safeguard classified or sensitive information,” making them a prime candidate for denial under Guideline E of the Adjudicative Guidelines.

Guideline E sweeps far more broadly than classified or even governmental information and instead allows agencies to deny clearances to people who just “don’t respect confidentiality,” which would assuredly apply in such a case. However, this is not so much a prohibition on disclosure as it is a consequence of disclosure, and as with the other authorities discussed above, it only applies to a certain subset of society, namely, people who have or need security clearances.

IV: Disclosures for the Wrong Reasons Are Still Wrong: Witness Tampering and Retaliation

If one were to try to fashion a criminal case against a person who leaked the identity of a confidential whistleblower, their best bet would be to ignore all of the authorities stated above and focus on the laws governing witness tampering and retaliation. The two main statutes in this area – 18 U.S.C. §§ 1512(d) and 1513(e) – could each come into play, but they both focus on the motivation of the act in question and only cover disclosure insofar as it fits within that mold.

The most promising candidate is 18 U.S.C. § 1512(d), since it generally targets any person who “intentionally harasses another person and thereby hinders, delays, prevents, or dissuades any person from … attending or testifying in an official proceeding.” Publicly exposing a confidential whistleblower’s identity is clearly harassment, especially when doing so will subject that person to threats. In this particular case, it already has dissuaded the whistleblower from personally testifying in an official proceeding. This law would apply equally to government officials and members of the public, although it is uncertain how well it would apply to a Member of Congress or a congressional staffer, since constitutional protections under the Speech or Debate Clause might apply. In such a case, the key consideration would be whether the Member or staffer was acting in a legislative capacity when they disclosed the identity: for example, disclosing it on the floor of the Senate would likely be protected, but disclosing it on Fox News would not.

Similarly appropriate in such a case is 18 U.S.C. § 1513(e). It targets any person who “knowingly, with the intent to retaliate, takes any action harmful to any person, including interference with the lawful employment or livelihood of any person, for providing to a law enforcement officer any truthful information relating to the commission or possible commission of any federal offense.” This statute applies broadly to “harmful” retaliatory actions, which would easily include public exposure, but is second to 18 U.S.C. § 1512(d) because it only protects whistleblowers who report violations of criminal statutes, as opposed to non-criminal or even impeachable misconduct. It also only applies to “law enforcement officers,” which some courts might read to exclude inspectors general or congressional staff.

Final Thoughts

As the impeachment inquiry proceeds and President Trump’s allies grow more desperate, the risk of someone exposing the whistleblower’s identity grows. Recognizing this risk, many in Congress and the public have condemned this possibility, but many of those well-meaning advocates also seem unclear on exactly what protections and prohibitions exist. People who cite the wrong laws run the risk of being labeled “fake news” and ignored.

It is important for everyone involved on both sides to understand that there are punishments – especially under 18 U.S.C. § 1512(d) – for disclosing the identity of this whistleblower, but also that the entire system needs to be rethought to make a list like this unnecessary the next time around. The greatest way to ensure whistleblower anonymity is for those who would expose a whistleblower to easily understand that such an action would be unlawful so that they are deterred from doing so. To do that, Congress needs to enact a better, clearer whistleblower protection regime, especially for the Intelligence Community.

IMAGE: Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) questions witnesses during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin – Pool/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kel McClanahan

Executive Director of National Security Counselors, a Washington-area non-profit public interest law firm which specializes in national security law and information and privacy law, through which he often represents Intelligence Community employees and contractors. Follow him on Twitter (@NatlSecCnslrs).

Read these related stories next:

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

November 20, 2019 by

Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry

November 19, 2019 by and

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

November 18, 2019 by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

November 18, 2019 by and

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

November 15, 2019 by

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

November 13, 2019 by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

November 13, 2019 by

Leaving the DNI Leaderless is Reckless and Dangerous

November 12, 2019 by

Executive Privilege is No Bar to Testimony Before Impeachment Investigators

November 4, 2019 by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

November 4, 2019 by

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

October 31, 2019 by

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

October 30, 2019 by