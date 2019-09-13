The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

September 13, 2019

[Just Security is publishing a series of articles by legal experts discussing the major UN report on the Yemen War. This is the second article in the series.]

Facts are more important than law. Yemeni women and men, girls and boys, have been killed and maimed, tortured and raped, detained and starved, by officials and agents of the governments of Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, as well as by Houthi fighters acting on behalf of Ansar Allah. Every victim has a name. So does every perpetrator.

Last week, the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen submitted its latest report to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, along with a 274-page supplemental report containing the Group’s detailed findings. It is impossible to summarize the horrors described in these reports, let alone imagine the many more known only to those who inflict and suffer them. No legal analysis is necessary to show the moral imperative to end this infernal conflict.

Nevertheless, the Group makes a number of important legal findings, which it summarizes with admirable bluntness:

The Group of Experts found reasonable grounds to believe that the parties to the conflict in Yemen are responsible for an array of human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law. Some of these violations are likely to amount to war crimes.

This post will focus on the Group’s discussion of indiscriminate attacks under international humanitarian law (IHL, or the law of armed conflict) and international criminal law.

The Group found reasonable grounds to believe that Houthi fighters, Yemeni armed forces, and armed groups backed by the United Arab Emirates carried out indiscriminate attacks by using “indirect fire weapons with wide-area impact, such as rockets, mortars and artillery” in “civilian populated area[s],” killing hundreds of men, women, and children. In each case, the Group found that “the imprecise nature of the weapons used and the areas at which they were directed rendered the attacks indiscriminate.”

The supplemental report makes clear that the Group builds on earlier work by the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC):

Certain types of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as artillery, mortars, and unguided rockets, which use blast and fragmentation to kill and injure are inherently inaccurate when used in populated areas. In 2011, the ICRC stated that “due to the significant likelihood of indiscriminate effects and despite the absence of an express legal prohibition for specific types of weapons, the ICRC considers that explosive weapons with a wide impact area should be avoided in densely populated areas.” The use of these types of weapons against military objectives located in populated areas is “likely to fall foul of the IHL rules prohibiting indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks.” The principle of distinction is especially relevant in the context of the use of heavy weaponry in densely populated areas, as is the case for the shelling incidents described above. Even though there were identifiable military objectives which may have been the target of the attack, the type of weapon used and the area at which it was launched rendered the attack indiscriminate.

The phrase “inherently inaccurate” is somewhat imprecise. On the ICRC’s view, a weapon’s accuracy—roughly, its likelihood of striking a selected target—may be sufficient for use in sparsely populated areas but insufficient for use in densely populated areas. Similarly, weapons with a “large blast and fragmentation range or effect” may pose few risks to civilians in naval warfare, but pose grave risks to civilians in cities, towns, and camps for the internally displaced.

As the Group notes, the ICRC says that the use of explosive weapons with wide impact area is likely to fall foul of the IHL rules prohibiting indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks. The ICRC does not say that the use of such weapons in such areas “renders” the attack indiscriminate or disproportionate. To the extent that the Group relies on the ICRC’s persuasive authority, it might have said that the type of weapon used and the area at which it was launched provide reasonable grounds to believe that the attacks were indiscriminate or disproportionate.

Does any of this matter? Morally, not a bit. Legally, perhaps. In my view, the ICRC is trying to interrupt our endless debates over the precise content of specific legal rules to remind us what these rules are for. The ICRC notes that “[i]t is unclear what States consider to be the degree or standard of accuracy of a weapon that would be acceptable … generally or in a given operational situation.” Similarly, “there remains uncertainty regarding which reverberating effects of an attack”—for example, death caused by disruption of medical services caused by damage to hospitals—are sufficiently “foreseeable” to render an attack disproportionate.

Eventually, we’ll have to settle these debates in light of the law’s object and purpose: “the overarching objective of protecting civilians and civilian objects against the effects of hostilities.” But we don’t have to settle these debates first, and then stop using weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas. We should stop now. Such attacks are “likely to fall foul of the IHL rules” however these debates are settled, assuming we ultimately settle them in good faith and in light of the law’s object and purpose. We can’t assume permission now and seek forgiveness later. There will be no forgiveness later.

The Group doesn’t have to settle these debates either. It just needs reasonable grounds to believe that these attacks fall outside the range of reasonable legal disagreement. Those bombarding Yemen’s cities and towns cannot claim unfair surprise when these debates are finally settled against them.

The Group also doesn’t have to resolve parallel disputes under customary international criminal law applicable to non-international armed conflicts between States and organized armed groups. Is it a war crime to use wide-impact weapons, consciously disregarding the risk of striking civilians, as the Group suggests? Or is it only a war crime to use such weapons with the intention to strike civilians? International courts accept that the use of such weapons constitutes strong evidence—in some cases, proof beyond reasonable doubt—of an intention to strike both civilians and military targets without distinction (see most recently here and here, and previously here). Accordingly, the Group’s findings provide reasonable grounds to believe that attacking forces committed war crimes on either substantive legal theory.

The Group should also prepare itself for potential pushback from the United States government. As Just Security readers know, Paul C. Ney Jr., general counsel of the U.S. Department of Defense, recently criticized the ICRC’s position. Incredibly, Ney claimed that the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area in densely populated areas may reduce overall harm to civilians, supposedly by allowing the party using them to win “as quickly as possible.” Obviously, the widespread use of such weapons in Yemen has not enabled anyone to win quickly, or at all, and has multiplied rather than reduced overall harm to civilians. There is no reason for the Group, or for anyone else, to entertain a consequentialist theory of the law of armed conflict so divorced from actual consequences.

As the report explains, “the Group has been limited to examining the results of airstrikes, as access to information on the targeting process itself has been denied.” In his speech, Ney claimed that “[a]fter-the-fact information of the results of a strike is not necessarily probative of what the commanders and operators knew at the time of their decision-making,” while insisting that “commanders and other decision-makers must be judged only on the basis of the information available to them at the relevant time.” Ney’s implication is plain: The only probative evidence of unlawful attacks lies in the hands of the suspects, who are free to keep such evidence to themselves. The Group rightly rejects this view.

I shared some of my own thoughts on Ney’s speech in an earlier Just Security article. I’ll close with this. The supplemental report states, dryly, that

it is questionable whether the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and the Islamic Republic of Iran are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the respect for international humanitarian law in Yemen. The same may be said for all States [including the United States] that transfer arms to the parties to the conflict in Yemen.

The very least the United States can do is withhold comment on the Group’s report. There may be some in our government who wish to reserve a “right” to use wide-impact weapons in densely populated areas. There may be others who wish to impede efforts by U.N. bodies and NGOs to hold us accountable for apparent violations of international law. They should sit this one out. Our country’s support for Yemeni, Emirati, and Saudi operations is disgraceful enough as it is.

[Editor’s note: Readers may also be interested in Michael Schmitt, Kieran Tinkler and Durward Johnson, “The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare.”]

Photo credit: Yemeni artists paint graffiti on a damaged building that was hit by a previous air strike, during a campaign called ‘Shrapnel’ in the capital Sanaa on June 23, 2018 (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Adil Ahmad Haque

Professor of Law and Judge Jon O. Newman Scholar at Rutgers Law School, Author of Law and Morality at War. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow him on Twitter (@AdHaque110).

Read these related stories next:

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 13, 2019 by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

September 12, 2019 by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

September 12, 2019 by and

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

September 9, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 6, 2019 by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

September 4, 2019 by

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

August 19, 2019 by

Part III: The Muddy Middle: A New Framework for Use of Force

August 16, 2019 by and

Part II: The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice

August 15, 2019 by and

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

August 14, 2019 by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

August 9, 2019 by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

July 31, 2019 by , and