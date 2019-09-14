Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 9-13)

Yemen War
- Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw),
- The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw), Kieran Tinkler, and Durward Johnson,
- The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110),
Immigration and Border Enforcement
- Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First Hand Look at the Travesty
by Ambassador Donald Steinberg
- If National Security Was Driving Immigration Arrests, Employers Would be Charged Too
by Brian Owsley (@BrianOwsley1)
Violent Extremism/White Supremacy
- 18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer),
- Leaked Documents Contain Major Revelations About the FBI’s Terrorism Classifications
by Maya Berry and Kai Wiggins
Afghanistan Peace Talks
- Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks
by Syed Muzaffar Shah
Disinformation and 2020 Elections
- Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger),
Terrorism Watchlist (Elhady v. Kable)
- Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next
by Jeffrey Khan (@Jeff_Kahn1)
Israeli Airstrikes and Use of Force
- Questions on Legality of Israeli Strikes in Iraq and Lebanon
by Craig Martin (@craigxmartin)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Sahrula Kubie
