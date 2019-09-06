Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

September 6, 2019

The list of military construction projects the Trump administration is defunding to pay for its controversial border wall includes more than $770 million from an initiative started by the Obama administration to shore up European defense after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014. 

The cuts, which include upgrades to airfields in Slovakia, ammunition storage in Poland and Special Operations Forces facilities in Estonia, come at a time when the Trump administration is also withholding $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine as it reviews whether to continue the funding program at current levels. 

After reviewing the Pentagon’s list of projects being targeted, Jim Townsend, who spent eight years as deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO Policy, said the European military construction projects slated to lose funding include serious “military muscle.”

“There was a school in there and a headquarters upgrade but most of the list is muscle we need,” he told Just Security.

For example, a construction project at an ammunition storage facility in Poland will lose $52 million in funding. 

“To delay ammo facilities in Poland is nuts,” Townsend said. “The DOD budget is pretty big — they could have picked from a lot of other places. This is not a barber shop; this is the frontline.” 

The money is being taken from the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI), which was previously named the European Reassurance Initiative (EDI) under the Obama administration. With countering Russian aggression in mind, it was designed to fund U.S. troop deployments in Europe, training and exercises with allies, the prepositioning of U.S. military assets in European countries, and improving U.S. bases and building partner capacity. 

In 2019, Congress approved $6.5 billion for the effort, and in its fiscal year 2020 budget request, the Pentagon asked for $5.9 billion. 

On Wednesday, the Pentagon released a list of the projects that would be defunded to provide Trump with money for his wall, a campaign promise he has been unable to execute due to pushback from Congress. The list of military construction projects totaled $3.6 billion, including the $770 million for EDI funding. 

“At close to a $1 billion, this isn’t salami slicing, there’s a purpose to this, as this affects U.S. service capabilities, NATO functionality, and our ability to partner with allied nations,” a former U.S. Army Europe commander told Just Security.

These kinds of cuts send a signal to U.S. allies and Russia, Townsend said. 

The cuts could be seen as the U.S. telling its European partners that they’re being punished for not doing enough. A recurring theme for Trump when it comes to foreign policy is that the U.S. is shouldering far too much of the cost of defending the West’s interests around the globe, and he is constantly pushing U.S. partners to spend more. 

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed that this is, in fact, the intended signal. 

“Part of the message is burden sharing, ‘Maybe pick up that tab,’” Esper told reporters in London. 

With these cuts, the Trump administration seems to be saying, “This is a cow to take funding from,” Townsend said. But in his experience, there is not a lot of fat in this part of the defense budget. 

“If European Command says they need that, I believe them,” he said. “If anything, it is trying to dig itself out of a hole.” 

Meanwhile, the message to Russia could be interpreted as: The U.S. is not as nervous as before about the threat it poses.

This isn’t the first time the administration has sent this kind of signal. There is Trump’s inexplicably cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president’s slow walking of Russian sanctions, and most recently, his freeze on military assistance to Ukraine as the administration reviews the program. 

But at the same time, U.S. strategy documents developed by the administration focus on “great power competition” between the U.S. and Russia and China, and military leaders repeatedly tell Congress that Russia is one of the top threats faced by the U.S. and its partners. 

“Once again, it appears that this administration is talking out of two sides of its mouth,” said Evelyn Farkas, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia. 

Trump likes to say he’s been tougher on Russia than any other U.S. president and members of his Cabinet have backed him up. In May, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC that it’s “absolutely crazy talk” to say the Trump administration hasn’t been tough on Russia. He pointed to increases in the U.S. defense budget as evidence of the administration’s strong stance. 

“Vladimir Putin can’t possibly think that’s a good thing for him,” Pompeo said.

But these latest funding moves, plus Trump’s recent suggestion that he could invite Putin to the G-7 meeting in the United States next year, do not send a message that the administration is particularly interested in checking Russian military aggression. 

Taking the money from deterrence aimed at Russia is not making the U.S. more secure, it’s making it weaker, Farkas said. 

The European construction projects are also taking a hit because they don’t have a built-in congressional constituency willing to fight for it. On Wednesday, when the Defense Department released its list, it quickly became clear that domestic political impact played a big role in deciding which projects to include. 

Half of the money ($1.8 billion) will be taken from overseas projects, for which there will be far less political outcry. As for domestic projects, Puerto Rico and Guam will take the hardest hit, noted Todd Harrison, a defense budget expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Both U.S. territories have non-voting delegates in Congress.

The Pentagon told reporters Wednesday that projects were chosen, “largely either because they were upgrades or replacements to existing facilities.” 

Trump has been eyeing the defense budget to find the money for his wall ever since it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to convince Congress, even under Republican leadership, to go along with funding it. 

On March 24, 2018, he tweeted that the “Military is again rich,” and that because border is security is part of national defense, it was time to “Build WALL through M!,” and he didn’t mean Mexico, but the military. 

Over a year later, he finally seems to be getting what he wants, with Esper agreeing to cancel the $3.6 billion in military construction projects, including the ones in Europe. 

“It’s foolish to shortchange our deterrence posture against Russia to fund a border wall that will do little, if anything, to stem illegal immigration since much of it comes through existing ports of entry anyhow,” said Michael Carpenter, who previously served in the Pentagon as deputy assistant secretary of defense with responsibility for Russia and Ukraine. “Trump lied about getting Mexico to fund the wall, and now he’s pressing this pet project at the expense of facilities needed to maintain an effective deterrent against Russian aggression in eastern Europe.” 

Image: U.S. and Polish troops participate in a simulated tank battle at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2019. U.S. Army photo

 

Featured Articles

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug. 26-30)

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kate Brannen

Editorial Director of Just Security; nonresident senior fellow at the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council; previously senior reporter covering the Pentagon for Foreign Policy. Follow her on Twitter (@K8brannen).

Read these related stories next:

War is as War Does: World Order and the Future of Conflict

August 26, 2019 by and

How Secrecy Undermines Mueller and the Defense of Democracy

August 1, 2019 by

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

July 31, 2019 by

The U.S. Military Is Increasingly Politicized. Active-Duty Personnel Need to Prepare.

July 25, 2019 by

Congress Will Ignore Trump’s Foreign Affairs Budget Request. Others Will Not.

July 11, 2019 by

Acting or Not, the Play’s The Thing

July 2, 2019 by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

June 18, 2019 by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

June 12, 2019 by , and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

June 11, 2019 by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

June 5, 2019 by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

May 29, 2019 by

Loopholes Allow Foreign Adversaries to Legally Interfere in U.S. Elections

May 28, 2019 by