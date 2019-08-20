Corporate Defenses Against Information Warfare

by

August 20, 2019

When asked about Russian election interference during his congressional testimony last month, Robert Mueller said: “They’re doing it as we sit here.” We now know that part of that interference includes a sophisticated disinformation campaign using social media platforms. To defend the nation against information warfare, the U.S. government has adopted a policy—by default, not by design—of relying on the private sector to police itself, with limited behind-the-scenes government assistance. We do not know how well that policy is working. Congress should obtain information from Facebook, Google and others to find out.

Facebook’s website says: “Our detection technology helps us block millions of attempts to create fake accounts every day and detect millions more often within minutes after creation.” The company shut down more than 2 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2019. Similarly, Twitter closed about 70 million fake accounts between May and July of 2018. Google removed numerous “spam subscriptions” from YouTube in December 2018.

These numbers sound impressive, but they do not tell the whole story. To assess the effectiveness of company defenses, we must distinguish among three types of fake accounts: bots, fictitious user accounts and impostor accounts. Bots are automated accounts that operate without significant human intervention after the initial programming. Fictitious user accounts are non-automated accounts created in the name of a fictitious person who pretends to be a U.S. person. Impostor accounts are non-automated accounts created in the name of an actual U.S. person that are operated by a foreign agent who has stolen the identity of that U.S. person. Russian agents have created and operated all three types of accounts.

From the perspective of a foreign agent, it is very easy to create both bots and fictitious user accounts, but somewhat more difficult to create impostor accounts. From the standpoint of social media companies, it is relatively easy to detect and block bots, because bot detection can be automated to a considerable extent. It is more difficult to detect fictitious user accounts, and impostor accounts are the most difficult to detect. When Facebook reported that it shut down more than 2 billion fake accounts in the first quarter of 2019, the company did not distinguish among bots, fictitious users and impostors. Regardless, it is fair to assume that the vast majority of those 2 billion fake accounts were bots, because it is much easier for companies to identify bots than it is to identify impostors or fictitious users.

What would be an effective defense against fictitious user accounts? The answer hinges on industry response times. Assume that foreign agents have the capacity to create one new fictitious user account every hour. If it takes social media companies, on average, three months to identify an account correctly as a fictitious user account, then the companies do not have an effective defense against fictitious users. In this type of cat-and-mouse game, Russians and other foreign agents are clearly the winners. On the other hand, if companies can, on average, correctly identify an account as a fictitious user account and block the account within minutes after it is created, then they would have an effective defense against fictitious users.

In theory, Congress could enact legislation to create a social media registration system that would significantly reduce company response times for both fictitious user accounts and impostor accounts. The most effective system would require all persons who operate social media accounts—including individuals, companies and other entities—to register either as domestic users or foreign users. For maximum effectiveness and efficiency, the U.S. would need to persuade key allies to implement similar registration systems to discriminate between domestic and foreign users in their countries.

Additionally, a rigorous U.S. system would include: a requirement for all registered domestic users to disclose identifying information to social media companies; rules for information sharing between companies and the FBI; and procedures for FBI verification to confirm that all registered domestic users are actual U.S. persons, not fictitious users. Companies would be required to block or close any account that the FBI identifies as a fictitious user account. This type of statutory verification scheme, if implemented properly, would make it practically impossible for foreign agents to create new fictitious user accounts. Other measures would be necessary to provide an effective defense against impostor accounts, but those details need not concern us here.

The core elements of a social media registration system—disclosure of identifying information directly to social media companies and indirectly to the FBI—raise significant privacy concerns. Indeed, for some readers, the words “social media registration system” may conjure an image that Big Brother is watching you. At least since Edward Snowden leaked a trove of secret documents to the media in 2013, Americans have been on notice that the government exploits modern communications technologies to collect vast amounts of information about U.S. citizens. Thanks to Snowden and other notorious incidents—think of Cambridge Analytica and the Equifax data breach—several states have enacted legislation to provide enhanced protection for informational privacy and data security. The very idea of a social media registration system seems to fly in the face of recent efforts to augment legal protections for individual privacy. Therefore, if Congress decides to create some type of social media registration system, the legislation should include the most rigorous possible protections for both data security and informational privacy.

Setting aside privacy concerns, any good constitutional lawyer could raise several First Amendment objections to the validity of legislation creating a social media registration system. For example, the Supreme Court has often invalidated laws that “chill” too much constitutionally protected speech. Let’s assume that a social media registration system would include the most stringent possible measures to protect data security and user privacy. Even so, some current social media users might conclude that those protective measures do not provide adequate safeguards.

If the law required people to disclose identifying information to social media companies, and it required companies to share that information with the FBI, some people would probably decide to stop using social media to avoid the required disclosures. If the disclosure requirements apply only to people who engage in electoral speech on social media, some people would maintain their social media accounts, but refrain from engaging in electoral speech on social media to avoid the disclosure requirements. (Under this variant, Congress would need to draw a statutory distinction between electoral speech and general political speech, similar to the current statutory definition of “electioneering communications.”) In short, even with the most rigorous possible safeguards, a social media registration system would almost certainly have a chilling effect on speech on social media. It is hard to predict how the Supreme Court would rule if the Court were asked to decide whether that chilling effect renders the statute unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

Would the benefits of a social media system outweigh the costs? The answer depends partly on the resolution of two major uncertainties. First, we do not know whether, or to what extent, Russia’s social media campaign succeeded in influencing actual electoral outcomes in the 2016 Presidential election. If Russian interference was largely unsuccessful, then intrusive government regulation of social media would be unwarranted. However, if Russia actually altered electoral outcomes in 2016, and if there is a significant risk that foreign interference could alter electoral outcomes in the future, then a social media registration system might be justified.

The second major uncertainty is that we do not know the extent to which companies have succeeded in reducing their response times. Information warfare is like a game that involves moves and counter-moves. If each company’s counter-move takes 10 times longer than each Russian move, the Russians are winning. If companies have reduced their response times so that they can implement counter-moves as quickly as Russia executes its initial moves, then we have a strong private defense against information warfare. As of now, companies have not disclosed sufficient information to enable Congress to determine whether companies have reduced their response times to the point where we have an effective private defense against information warfare.

Congress can and should require social media companies to provide detailed information about their current response times for detecting and closing bot accounts, fictitious user accounts and impostor accounts. The information should address each category separately to provide an accurate assessment of industry response times. After collecting that information, Congress could make a better informed judgment about the costs and benefits of different legislative options for regulating (or not regulating) social media companies to defend against information warfare.

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection of Short Essays

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 5-16)

by

Part III: The Muddy Middle: A New Framework for Use of Force

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Part II: The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice

by and

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Summer Slowdown at Just Security

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 29-August 2)

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

How Secrecy Undermines Mueller and the Defense of Democracy

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

Congress Tackles the “100-Mile” Border Zone for Federal Checkpoints

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 22-26)

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings

by

Just Security’s Post-Mueller Report Coverage

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

Blocking or Aiding Asylum Seekers? The U.S.-Canada “Safe Third Country” Agreement and Examples from Europe

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

David L. Sloss

Professor at the Santa Clara University of Law

Read these related stories next:

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

August 19, 2019 by and

How Data Privacy Laws Can Fight Fake News

August 15, 2019 by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

August 1, 2019 by

Border Agents’ Secret Facebook Group Highlights Social Media Vetting Risks for Immigrants

August 1, 2019 by

The National Security Delegation Conundrum

July 17, 2019 by

The Distorter-in-Chief is Hosting a Summit on Distortion on Social Media

July 11, 2019 by

Now is the Time to Repeal the 2002 AUMF

July 11, 2019 by

Congress Will Ignore Trump’s Foreign Affairs Budget Request. Others Will Not.

July 11, 2019 by

To Congress: If Russians Seek to Provide Dirt, Make it a Requirement to Report!

June 13, 2019 by

Take Back: How Congress Can Reclaim Its Power

June 10, 2019 by

The Next Wave of Congressional Subpoena Litigation: Oversight Power vs. Executive Privilege

June 7, 2019 by

Persecution of Human Rights Defenders on Social Media: What to Do About It

June 6, 2019 by and