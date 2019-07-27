Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 22-26)

Russia Investigation
- Kate Brannen (@K8brannen), Mueller Moments You Might Have Missed
- Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Hon. Elizabeth Holtzman, House Should Prepare Criminal Referral of A.G. Barr for Lying to Congress
- Just Security, Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings
- Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), and Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_), 35 Questions for Congress to Ask Robert Mueller (+ Questions from Readers)
- Just Security, Just Security’s Post-Mueller Report Coverage
- Just Security, Unsealed Documents in Special Counsel Mueller’s Investigation [Updated]
Impeachment
- Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and John Nelson, How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry
- Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and John Nelson, Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses
Russia/Election Security
- Just Security, The Senate Intelligence Committee’s Troubling Conclusions About US Election Infrastructure
Surveillance
Immigration and Refugees
- Rebecca Hughes (@Rebecca_Perchik) and Catherine Powell (@ProfCatherine), Trump Builds Support for Border Wall on the Backs of Women
Women and Children in Conflict
- Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF), Legislative Responses to ISIS Returnees Take a New Twist in Australia
US Support of Saudi-led Yemen War
- Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), The Missing State Department Memo on US Officials’ Possible Aiding and Abetting Saudi War Crimes
Intelligence Community and Secrecy
2020 Election (and federal judiciary)
- Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson), Democratic Debates Round 2: Time to Ask About America’s Courts
Civil-Military-Politics
- Thomas Krasnican (@krasnican_), The U.S. Military Is Increasingly Politicized. Active-Duty Personnel Need to Prepare.
Security Clearances
- Martin Edwin Andersen (@InsightCaptain) and Dan Meyer, Revamped Security Clearance Process Could Provide Leverage Over Those Who Punish Whistleblowers
