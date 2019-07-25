The U.S. Military Is Increasingly Politicized. Active-Duty Personnel Need to Prepare.

by

July 25, 2019

When Americans watch news coverage of any contemporary event, no one’s surprised to see it turn political. We live in a time when we can expect almost any topic – whether it’s school shootings, movie awards, climate change, or a sports event – to be packaged by members of one “side” to make their political point or use it as ammunition against the opposing political party. As we have seen with President Donald Trump’s 4th of July parade, the USS John S. McCain controversy and Trump’s transgender military ban, military events and policies are not exempt from this trend, and young service-members must begin preparing to serve in an increasingly politicized environment.

Despite enjoying high institutional confidence and popular approval among members of both political parties for the last three decades, society’s perceptions of the military are likely to become increasingly dependent on the partisan implications of its actions. Research has shown that Americans increasingly tend to view the military like the Supreme Court, awarding approval or disapproval of the institution itself based on whether its decisions align with their personal opinions. This similarity does not bode well for the future. A hypothetical future in which Senate confirmations of senior military personnel are handled in the same hyper-politicized way as Supreme Court nomination hearings, for example, should chill every American to the bone. Such a development would devastate the military’s ability to act as an objective, apolitical American foreign policy instrument. It would fundamentally alter the military’s standing within our American democracy.

While elected leaders should be the first line of defense against military politicization, many instead worsen the problem by improperly invoking “national security” and the military to legitimize policy preferences that they otherwise could not implement. Retired military leaders have also exacerbated this issue by leveraging their credibility to weigh in on political topics and make partisan endorsements. These retirees, as many scholars have noted, are playing with fire.

But despite occasional consternation about military politicization by scholars and opinion writers, there is little reason to expect a mass awakening on this issue in Congress or general society. Political candidates’ stances on maintaining civil-military norms will not likely become the most salient issue in upcoming campaigns. As a result – and unfortunately – men and women joining the armed forces today must mentally and morally prepare themselves to spend their careers having their service viewed through partisan lenses in a way that their recent predecessors have not.

What might this mean?

First, young military professionals must work to understand political leaders and the pressures they face, and the military should actively encourage their young leaders to do so. The active-duty military must always stay apolitical, but adherence to that norm does not mean service-members should stay willfully blind to political realities. A working knowledge of the political environment will help service-members recognize when their mission is being exploited by a partisan agenda, and later in their careers it will help them separate partisan rhetoric from their decision-making processes on military matters. This distinction could prove vital to the future military’s non-partisanship.

Furthermore, admirals and generals, especially those who interact with civilian policymakers, need sharp political awareness every day – and the U.S. military cannot expect its senior leaders to suddenly develop that awareness when they reach the upper echelons. Military leaders aren’t politicians and, in a world where politicians respected civil-military norms, deep political fluency would not be a prerequisite for military leadership. But if norms against politicization continue to erode, future admirals and generals will need to be considerably more politically knowledgeable and agile if they are to have any chance of preserving the military’s non-partisan ethos.

Finally, young military leaders should immerse themselves in the long history of U.S. civil-military relations. This background knowledge will help guard against the tendency to view every moment of tension in the contemporary political environment as an existential crisis for their profession. The U.S. military has in fact been deeply politicized before, and recovered. The United States has maintained a relatively powerful standing military for hundreds of years while mostly keeping safe from the unhealthy, undemocratic dynamics that characterize coups and juntas in other nations.

Yet, as every investor knows, “past success is no guarantee of future performance.” Military and civilian leaders alike should work to foster a sense of respect for the unique stability of civil-military relations – gratitude for our history with a dose of urgency to preserve those norms for the future. Remembering the successes and failures of history will help the next generation of military leaders uphold their end of the complex civil-military bargain when called upon.

Views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not reflect the official positions of the Department of Defense or any other military entity.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings

by

Just Security’s Post-Mueller Report Coverage

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

35 Questions for Congress to Ask Robert Mueller (+ Questions from Readers)

by , and

House Should Prepare Criminal Referral of A.G. Barr for Lying to Congress

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 15-19)

by

Presidential Abuse of Power Should Be Focus of Mueller Questioning

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

Blocking or Aiding Asylum Seekers? The U.S.-Canada “Safe Third Country” Agreement and Examples from Europe

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

The Distorter-in-Chief is Hosting a Summit on Distortion on Social Media

by

Now is the Time to Repeal the 2002 AUMF

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 1-5)

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Defense Policy Bill Should Require Reporting of Ex Gratia Payments

by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

by , and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Thomas Krasnican

YPFP Service Member/National Security Fellow, an active-duty officer in the U.S. Navy, and a master's degree candidate at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy. Follow him on Twitter (@krasnican_).

Read these related stories next:

Acting or Not, the Play’s The Thing

July 2, 2019 by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

May 29, 2019 by

Trump’s Preference for Acting Officials Puts National Security at Risk

May 20, 2019 by and

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

May 16, 2019 by and

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

May 10, 2019 by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

May 2, 2019 by and

New Pentagon Report Significantly Undercounts Civilian Casualties

May 2, 2019 by

After Bashir, Sudanese People Continue Fight for Democracy and Accountability

April 29, 2019 by

New DoD Policy on Amends Needs to Address Transparency Gap

April 23, 2019 by

How the Pentagon Made Transgender Rights Disappear

April 12, 2019 by

Ouster of Sudan’s Bashir Is Only the Beginning

April 12, 2019 by

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

April 8, 2019 by