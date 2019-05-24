An Emergency or Business as Usual? Huawei and Trump’s Emergency Powers

by

May 24, 2019

Last week, President Donald Trump declared another “national emergency”—the fifth of his presidency—bumping up the number of currently active emergencies in the United States to 33, for those keeping track at home. This time, it was over threats to U.S. technology.

While this most recent national emergency declaration did not receive as much attention—nor inspire as much condemnation―as Trump’s last one, which he made back in February to secure border wall funding that Congress refused to appropriate, it may also be an abuse of the president’s emergency powers.

The differences in the reactions are perhaps not surprising, as this most recent declaration has much more in common with Trump’s first three emergency declarations—which also received relatively little attention—than the border wall declaration. Most significantly, all of Trump’s non-border wall emergency declarations rely primarily on the same emergency power—the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—to address the putative national emergency, and they are all focused primarily on foreign actors.

As the Brennan Center has documented before, IEEPA has been by far the most commonly used of the 123 emergency powers a president can activate under the National Emergencies Act, which took effect in 1978. Fifty-five of the 61 national emergencies declared since then have invoked IEEPA and its powers that—when used to their maximum―seek to financially asphyxiate targeted countries, entities, or individuals. IEEPA sanctions also have the dubious distinction of being the emergency power utilized by the longest running national emergency, which was declared in 1979 and concerned the hostage crisis in Iran. It is still in effect today, some four decades later.

IEEPA (50 U.S.C. § 1701, et seq.), enacted in 1977, can be used to address

“any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, if the President declares a national emergency with respect to such threat.”

It allows the government to “investigate, regulate, or prohibit” various types of financial transactions concerning designated entities, and to exercise near total control over assets “in which any foreign country or a national thereof has any interest.” An additional provision of the law, which applies “when the United States is engaged in armed hostilities or has been attacked by a foreign country or foreign nationals,” allows the president to seize the property of foreign entities or persons. As such, IEEPA is an incredibly powerful sanctions tool, and while IEEPA sanctions are primarily directed at foreign threats, they can—and have—been used against entities within the United States.

As the Brennan Center’s Elizabeth Goitein pointed out in testimony submitted to a House Judiciary Subcommittee in February, IEEPA has become in some ways a routinized foreign policy tool, which has the effect of “cheapen[ing] the currency of national emergencies.” She recounted how after the Obama administration declared a “national emergency” in order to place sanctions on Venezuela through IEEPA, the administration was forced to explain that the language in the emergency declaration about how Venezuela posed a threat to the United States was merely required window-dressing, and that according to one official, administrations “just have a framework for how [they] formalize these orders.”

Much like the National Emergencies Act, which does not define “national emergency,” IEEPA does not define what qualifies as an “unusual and extraordinary threat,” thereby allowing the president significant leeway in interpreting those terms. As IEEPA’s frequent invocation—and multiple annual renewals―reflect, presidents have not been shy about utilizing those powers, in contravention of the expectations of some members of Congress at the time of its passage. For instance, the House Committee on International Relations believed that IEEPA—and its subjugation to the NEA—encompassed “a recognition that emergencies are by their nature rare and brief, and are not to be equated with normal ongoing problems.” They continued:

“A national emergency should be declared and emergency authorities employed only with respect to a specific set of circumstances which constitute a real emergency, and for no other purpose. The emergency should be terminated in a timely manner when the factual state of emergency is over and not continued in effect for use in other circumstances. A state of national emergency should not be a normal state of affairs.”

Trump’s first three national emergency declarations invoking IEEPA concerned: “human rights abuse and corruption”; “foreign interference in a United States election”; and governmental repression and violence in Nicaragua. Last week’s emergency declaration, formally titled “Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain,” states that the “unusual and extraordinary threat” in this instance is the use of “information and communications technology or services” in the United States that are “designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries” that would increase those adversaries’ abilities to “create and exploit vulnerabilities in information and communications technology.” The technology and services encompassed by the declaration are further defined as “any hardware, software, or other product or service primarily intended to fulfill or enable the function of information or data processing, storage, retrieval, or communication by electronic means, including transmission, storage, and display.”

The emergency declaration Trump issued last week does not itself identify any IEEPA targets, i.e., who or what will be sanctioned, although many expect that it will ultimately be used against Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Instead, it delegates that function to the Secretary of Commerce. It also delegates to the secretary decisions as to how to implement any sanctions, and it permits the secretary to further delegate those functions to other Commerce employees. The declaration gives the Secretary of Commerce 150 days to come up with plans to implement sanctions. (It is reasonable to question whether there isn’t some tension between the declaration of a national emergency and a five-month runway to come up with a plan.)

Some may be under the impression that the Trump administration has, in fact, already designated Huawei to be sanctioned under the emergency declaration issued last week. That is likely because on the same day that Trump declared the national emergency, the Commerce Department placed Huawei and some affiliates on its “Entity List.”

The Entity List “identifies entities reasonably believed to be involved, or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved, in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.” Interestingly, the central basis given for finding that Huawei falls within those parameters is that Huawei itself has been indicted for violating IEEPA sanctions concerning trade with Iran. This Entity List designation, however, is a separate sanctions regime, which has the effect of preventing American companies from selling to Huawei without a special license (which reportedly will be significantly disruptive of Huawei’s business and has already resulted in Google ceasing to provide them with the Android operating system, and chip-maker ARM ceasing to sell to them as well). IEEPA designation would potentially impose economic restrictions far greater than not being able to purchase American products, and could include American companies not being able to purchase Huawei products by designated entities.

In contrast to February, when it was easy to debunk Trump’s claims regarding the situation at the border, it is more difficult for the outside observer to assess whether the factual predicate for declaring a “national emergency” under the National Emergency Act exists in this instance, as much of the information the government has regarding attempts to infiltrate American telecom networks is presumably classified. Moreover, the threat of foreign espionage is real, and should not be discounted. But it cannot be ignored that this emergency declaration comes in the midst of a trade war with China, and is presumed to be ultimately used against a company—Huawei—which this administration has been publicly discussing as a security concern for a significant amount of time. Indeed, some reports state that this emergency declaration has been under consideration for more than a year, and only proceeded “as trade talks hit an impasse.” Others have pointed out that Trump has previously made direct links between actions in the national security realm and trade negotiations, for example suggesting that he could interfere in a potential criminal action against a Huawei executive if China and the U.S. reached a trade deal. He then brazenly doubled down on this approach this week:

“Huawei is something that’s very dangerous. You look at what they’ve done from a security standpoint, from a military standpoint, it’s very dangerous. So it’s possible that Huawei even would be included in some kind of a trade deal. If we made a deal, I could imagine Huawei being possibly included in some form, some part of a trade deal.”

Should the emergency declaration, and any IEEPA designation, be used purely as leverage in a trade war, or as a way to avoid engaging with Congress to address security concerns, it would clearly be an abuse of the intent of emergency powers.

Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

Correcting Course: Avoiding the Collision Between Humanitarian Action and Counterterrorism

by and

In Legislation to Reduce Global Violence, Can U.S. Move Beyond a Focus on “Extremism”?

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

EU Parliamentary Elections: A Tipping Point for Modern Europe?

by

The Three-Level Game in the White House Effort to Block McGahn’s Testimony

by

New Legislation Offers Opportunity to Address 2001 Authorization for Use of Force, Amid Fears of War with Iran

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Sticking It To Yourself: Preemptive Pardons for Battlefield Crimes Undercut Military Justice and Military Effectiveness

by

McGahn’s Chief of Staff, Annie Donaldson May Be Congress’ Prized Witness

by

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Trump’s Golan Policy and Its Threat to the Post-War International Legal Order

by and

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

The Nixon Impeachment—A Blueprint for Today

by

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

by and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Lesson from Nixon: With Today’s Facts, Impeaching Trump Won’t Work

by

The Precedent for Impeachment: Nixon, Not Clinton

by and

An Open Memo: Comparison of Clinton Impeachment, Nixon Impeachment and Trump Pre-Impeachment

by

All the President’s Lawyers: A Chart of Misconduct and Possible Crimes Revealed by Mueller Report

by and

Amid Protest Plans, South Sudan Peace Deal Teeters After Leaders Miss Deadline

by

Enforcing Congressional Subpoenas: A Modest Proposal

by

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

by

The Iran Nuclear Deal After Rouhani’s Announcement

by

“No Sideshow” – The ‘Protection of Civilians’ Agenda Turns 20

by

Q&A on House-Justice Dept Showdown Over Release of Unredacted Mueller Report and Contempt of Congress

by and

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

Don’t Get Lured by False Question of Whether Mueller Got “Played” by Barr

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Barr to Senate: President is Not Immune from Prosecutor Declaration of Indictable Offense

by

What Congress Should Ask Bill Barr When He Testifies

by , and

Split Over Compelled Decryption Deepens With Massachusetts Case

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

A Caution on Congressional Subpoenas and “Constitutional Crisis”

by

New DoD Policy on Amends Needs to Address Transparency Gap

by

Trump Endorses U.S. Citizen-Turned Libyan Warlord, Despite Video Evidence of Haftar’s Ordering War Crimes

by

Serb ‘Auxiliary Force’ Escalates Threats to Bosnia’s Stability

by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Al-Nashiri III: A No Good, Very Bad Day for U.S. Military Commissions

by

Barr’s Playbook: He Misled Congress When Omitting Parts of Justice Dep’t Memo in 1989

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Assange Indictment Is Shot Across the Bow of Press Freedom

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

BREAKING: Sri Lankan Presidential Hopeful Sued in Federal Court for Human Rights Violations

by

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

The Limited War Powers Precedent of the Korean “Police Action”

by

The Government’s Own Documents Show that Prepublication Review is Broken

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

How Barr May Interpret What It Means to Withhold “Grand Jury Information”

by

The Khashoggi Killing at Six Months: How Congress Should Move Forward

by

The Missing Piece of the Mueller Investigation

by and

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Less Transparency Won’t Fix a Lack of Transparency: A Response to Gen. Dunlap on Civilian Casualty Reporting Requirements

by

Legal Explainer: German Court Reins in Support for U.S. Drone Strikes

by

Next Step in Disinformation: How a Dating App Becomes a Weapon

by

Breaking the Silence on Civilian Casualties from U.S. Air Strikes in Somalia

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Reflecting on the Civilian Casualty Executive Order: What Was Lost and What Can Now Be Gained

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

Can Trump Organization Executives Be Prosecuted for Money Laundering?

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

About that Trial Balloon on Using 9/11 AUMF to Authorize Strikes on Iran

by and

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Does the McConnell amendment provide a justification for military operations against Iran?

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Saudi Coalition “Admission” of Error in Bombing Cholera Treatment Center Implicates the United States

by

A Dangerous Bet on Recognition in Venezuela

by

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

A Caution to Pentagon Officials Asked to Obligate “National Emergency” Funds

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Birthright Citizenship for Children of Unlawful U.S. Immigrants Remains an Open Question

by and

Prosecuting Wikileaks, Protecting Press Freedoms: Drawing the Line at Knowing Collaboration with a Foreign Intelligence Agency

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

An Explainer: Senate’s Letter on Khashoggi and the Global Magnitsky Act

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Andrew Boyle

Counsel in the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice; previously prosecuted senior Khmer Rouge leaders on behalf of the United Nations for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide

Read these related stories next:

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

March 28, 2019 by

What You Need to Know about the “National Emergency Declaration”

February 15, 2019 by

Int’l Human Rights Law and Trump’s Invocation of Emergency Powers

January 14, 2019 by

The Huawei Arrest: How It Likely Happened and What Comes Next

December 10, 2018 by

Trump Administration Notches a Serious Human Rights Win. No, really.

January 10, 2018 by

Episode 51 of the National Security Podcast: Temporary, Immediate, and Unmonitored Access to this Podcast

December 27, 2017 by

My Priorities As UN Special Rapporteur on Counter Terrorism: The Problem of Permanent Emergencies

October 9, 2017 by

France: The Dangers of Permanent Emergency Legislation

September 27, 2017 by

We Are Already in a State of Emergency

July 28, 2017 by

Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité … Sécurité

November 25, 2015 by and

Connecting Past and Present: Assessing French Emergency Powers in Historical Perspective

November 23, 2015 by and

Huawei Hacking is a Security Scandal

March 24, 2014 by