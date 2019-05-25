Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (May 20-25)

Pardons and Military Justice
- Donald J. Guter, Rear Admiral, JAGC, USN (Ret.), John D. Hutson, Rear Admiral, JAGC, USN (Ret.) and Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.), The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break the Code
- Chris Jenks (@ChrisJenks_SMU), Sticking It To Yourself: Preemptive Pardons for Battlefield Crimes Undercut Military Justice and Military Effectiveness
- Lindsay L. Rodman (@lindsaylrodman), Post-9/11 Veterans Have Mixed Feelings About Trump’s War Crimes Pardons
- Gabor Rona (@GaborRona1), Can a Pardon Be a War Crime?: When Pardons Themselves Violate the Laws of War
Impeachment
- John Dean (@JohnWDean), The Pelosi Approach to Impeachment: Public Education, First
- Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), What Nixon’s Impeachment Can and Can’t Tell Us About the Impeachment of Trump
Russia Investigation and Congress
- Bob Bauer, The Three-Level Game in the White House Effort to Block McGahn’s Testimony
- Stephen Gillers, When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime
U.S.-Iran War and Domestic Authority for Use of Force
- Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Rebecca Ingber (@becingber) and Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper), Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now
- Heather Brandon-Smith (@HBrandonSmith), New Legislation Offers Opportunity to Address 2001 Authorization for Use of Force, Amid Fears of War with Iran
Assange Indictment
- Gabriel Schoenfeld (@gabeschoenfeld), Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms
European Union Parliamentary Elections
- Vesko Garčević (@VeskoGarcevic), EU Parliamentary Elections: A Tipping Point for Modern Europe?
Countering Violent Extremism
- Evelyn Aswad, Why the Christchurch Call to Remove Online Terror Content Triggers Free Speech Concerns
- Jason S. Calder, In Legislation to Reduce Global Violence, Can U.S. Move Beyond a Focus on “Extremism?”
Humanitarian Assistance
- Scott Paul (@ScottTPaul) and Kathryn Achilles (@katcophony), Correcting Course: Avoiding the Collision Between Humanitarian Action and Counterterrorism
Presidential Emergency Powers/Huawei
Congressional Oversight and Subpoenas
- Walter Pincus (@walterpincus), Tax/Audit Reform Could Be the Legislative Purpose for Obtaining Trump’s Tax Returns
Trump Administration
- Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) and Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Trump’s Preference for Acting Officials Puts National Security at Risk
Supreme Court
- Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck), Why the Fight for the Supreme Court Became So Ugly
