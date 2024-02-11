Israel-Hamas War
- Who Will Govern Gaza? Lessons From the U.N.’s 1957 Experiment
by Kal Raustiala
- Just Security’s Israel-Hamas War Archive
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
International Court of Justice: Ukraine v. Russia and South Africa v. Israel
- Taking Stock of ICJ Decisions in the ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ Cases–And implications for South Africa’s case against Israel
by Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
U.S. Foreign Policy: Western Balkans
- A Welcome US Course Adjustment – But Now the Western Balkans Needs a Full Policy Recalibration
by Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener)
Series: Rights of Older Populations in Conflict
- As Low- and Middle-Income Countries Grapple with the Megatrend of Aging, Development Finance Institutions Are Key
by Vijeth Iyengar (@VijethIyengar), Isabel Schmidt (@IssySchmidt) and Peter Rundlet
Migration / Domestic Deployment of Military
DoD Law of War Manual
- Protected Persons and the ‘Geographic Nexus’ Requirement in the DoD Law of War Manual
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl)
Biden Classified Documents: Hur Report
- The Real “Robert Hur Report” (Versus What You Read in the News)
by Andrew Weissmann and Ryan Goodman February 10, 2024
Trump Trials
- How Long Will Trump’s Immunity Appeal Take? Analyzing the Alternative Timelines
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Matthew A. Seligman (@Matt_Seligman) and Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb)
- Dissecting Trump’s “Peacefully and Patriotically” Defense of the January 6th Attack
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Fred Wertheimer
Podcast: Political Prisoners / Russia
- The Just Security Podcast: Russia’s Political Prisoners and Their Lawyers: Vladimir Kara-Murza’s Case Highlights the Risks
Paras Shah (@pshah518) and Viola Gienger (@violagienger) interview with Evgenia Kara-Murza (@ekaramurza) and Vadim Prokhorov