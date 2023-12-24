Israel-Hamas War
- Israel’s Rewriting of the Law of War
by Leonard Rubenstein (@lenrubenstein)
- In Defense of Gaza’s Hospitals and Health Workers
by Elise Baker (@elise_baker)
- Senator Sanders’ New Resolution Could Force U.S. to Confront Any Complicity in Civilian Harm
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell) and Hassan El-Tayyab (@HassanElTayyab)
- U.S. Policymakers’ Lessons from Yemen for Gaza
by Wa’el Alzayat (@WaelAlzayat) and Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk)
Artificial Intelligence
- EU’s AI Act Falls Short on Protecting Rights at Borders
by Petra Molnar (@_PMolnar)
- National Security Carve-Outs Undermine AI Regulations
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Patrick C. Toomey (@PatrickCToomey)
Climate Change
- Assessing COP 28: The New Global Climate Deal in Dubai
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt)
- The Climate Crisis and Aging: Capitalizing on Traditional Knowledge and Innovation
by James O’Neil and Miguel Cotes Ramírez
Space Regulation
Hate Crime
Office of Legal Counsel / Transparency
- The Office of Legal Counsel Discloses Classified List of Opinions in Important Step for Transparency
by Mayze Teitler (@amteitler)
Russia and Kyrgyzstan Democracy
- The US Can — and Must — Counter Russian Influence Undermining Kyrgyzstan’s Democratic Progress
by Joshua Russell and Jasmine D. Cameron (@JasmineDCameron)
Trump – Intelligence Community
- Trump’s States Goals for the U.S. Intelligence Community: Assessing the Impact
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) and Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
Trump Cases
- Trump Trials Clearinghouse
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
Podcasts
- The Just Security Podcast: Disinformation and Threats Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Elections
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Allison Mollenkamp
- The Just Security Podcast: Can the World Move Away from Fossil Fuels?
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt)