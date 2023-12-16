Artificial Intelligence: Israel-Hamas War
- Unhuman Killings: AI and Civilian Harm in Gaza
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
Authoritarianism / Democracy
- When Authoritarians Undermine Multilateral Institutions: The OSCE at 50
by John K. Glenn (@JKGinDC)
- Ex-President’s Release Raises a Red Flag on Peru’s Democracy
by Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno (@MMcFarlandSM)
- Poland’s New Government Will Face Hurdles to Restore Rule of Law and Judicial Independence
by Jasmine D. Cameron (@JasmineDCameron), Judge Dariusz Mazur and Anna Wójcik (@annawojcik)
Strategic Competition / Crisis Management
Counterintelligence
- Initial Lessons from the Rocha Case: The United States Must Remain Alert for Foreign Intelligence Threats
by David Aaron (@davidcaaron)
Military Justice System and National Defense Authorization Act
- The Military Justice Provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024: Better Late Than Never
by Eugene R. Fidell
Arms Control
- The CFE Treaty’s Demise and the OSCE: Time to Think Anew?
by Gabriela Iveliz Rosa Hernández (@GabrielaIRosa) and Alexander Graef (@alxgraef)
United Nations
- Counterterrorism in Disguise? Does A Shift Towards ‘Peace Enforcement’ Spell a Death Knell for UN Peacekeeping?
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07)
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (Dec. 11-Dec. 15)
by Don Chen
FISA Reform
- The GSRA Would Undermine the Utility of FISA Section 702
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner)
Human Rights Defenders
- Social Sanctions Can Protect Human Rights Defenders
by Michael Breen (@M_Breen)
Yemen Truce
- A Precarious Moment for Yemen’s Truce
by Alexandra Stark (@AlexMStark)
Trump Cases
- Trump Trials Clearinghouse
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
- Michigan False Electors Prosecution Faces A Court Test
by Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade), Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn), Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL) and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
Biden Impeachment Inquiry
- An Analysis of the Biden Impeachment Inquiry
by Joshua Matz (@JoshuaMatz8), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Hon. Claudine Schneider (@TimeforClaudine) and Hon. Fern Smith
- The Biden Impeachment Inquiry: A Heedless Descent into Constitutional Anarchy
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)