Israel-Hamas War
- A Plea to the International Law Community: On De-Humanizing and the October 7th Atrocities
by Yahli Shereshevsky (@YShershevsky)
- Policy Alert: UN Secretary-General Invokes Article 99 in Letter to Security Council on Gaza
by Daniel Forti (@FortiD)
- License to Kill: The Israel-Gaza Conflict and the UK’s Arms Exports Regime
by Udit Mahalingam (@UGMahalingam)
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor
Book Recommendations
2024 U.S. Election Protection Series
- 2024 and Beyond: Just Security’s US Election Protection Coverage
by Allison Mollenkamp
- America’s Election Officials Fight Disinformation and Death Threats Ahead of 2024
by Allison Mollenkamp
Congress / Food Security
- The U.S. Farm Bill Could Increase Food Security, Address Climate Change Effects, and Promote Global Stability
by Patricia Parera (@pparera) and John Conger
Trump Cases
- Trump Trials Clearinghouse
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
- Ten Questions Prosecutors Should Ask Ken Chesebro
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
- Trump’s Lawyers Face Sanctions, Discipline, and Indictment — How Should the Legal Profession Respond?
by Alan Neff (@AlanNeff) and Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)
- How DOJ’s New Reveal – Trump Agent’s Effort to Cause Violence to Stop Vote Count – Matches Trump Election Lie About Detroit
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Fred Wertheimer
Sudan – Genocide
- The Imminent Risk of Genocide in Darfur: Never Again Cannot Become a Relic of the Past
by Mutasim Ali (@mutasimali3) and Yonah Diamond (@yonahdiamond)
Myanmar / Human Rights
- Resistance and Justice in Myanmar Requires Addressing Extrajudicial Killings by Armed Opposition Groups
by Lian Thawng Hnin (@LianThawngHnin) and Stefan Bakumenko
Podcast: FISA Reform
- The Just Security Podcast: Toward a Goldilocks Deal on 702 Surveillance Reform
Expert discussion featuring David Aaron (@davidcaaron), Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein), Andrew G. McCabe and Mary McCord