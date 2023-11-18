Israel-Hamas War
- The Problem of Proportionality: A Response to Adil Haque
by Charles Kels
- Proportionality in Self-Defense: A Brief Reply
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Symposium: Atrocity Prevention
- If Mass Atrocity Prevention Has a Future, the Responsibility to Protect Can’t Afford to Be Niche
by Cecilia Jacob (@CeciliaJacob_IR)
Symposium: Artificial Intelligence Governance
- Is AI the Right Sword for Democracy?
by Arthur Holland Michel (@WriteArthur)
Series on Rights and Dignity: Older People in Conflict and Crisis
- How Can US Global Health Assistance Adapt to Population Aging?
by Jonathan E. Cohen (@JonCohenNYC)
Biden Administration / Artificial Intelligence
Congress – Climate Change
- A New Bill Could Help the U.S. Lead on Climate Change and Displacement
by Jocelyn Perry (@JocelynGPerry) and Yael Schacher (@YaelSchacher)
U.S.-Saudi Policy
- It’s Time to Close the Door on Biden’s Saudi Defense Deal
by Shahed Ghoreishi (@ShahedGhoreishi)
Crimes Against Humanity
- Draft Crimes Against Humanity Treaty: Toward a Gender Progressive, Survivor-Centric, Intersectional Approach
by Paloma van Groll (@PalomaCCvG)
- Time to Enumerate the Slave Trade as a Distinct Provision in the Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
by Patricia Viseur Sellers, Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum (@jocelyngetgen) and Alexandra Lily Kather (@A_L_Kather)