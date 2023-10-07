Russia – Ukraine and International Law
- Compromises on Territory, Legal Order, and World Peace: The Fate of International Law Lies on Ukraine’s Borders
by Maksym Vishchyk (@Maks_Vishchyk) and Jeremy Pizzi
FISA Section 702
- How Section 702 Surveillance Helps Keep Sensitive U.S. Technologies From China, Russia, Iran and North Korea
by Matthew S. Axelrod
- The PCLOB Stubs Its Toe on Use of U.S. Person Queries with FISA Section 702
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner)
Artificial Intelligence
- AI and the Future of Drone Warfare: Risks and Recommendations
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
- Using AI to Comply With Book Bans Makes Those Laws More Dangerous
by Emile Ayoub (@eayoubg)
AUMF Reform
- Key Takeaways from September 28 House Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on AUMF Reform
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
Trump Investigations
- The NY Trump Civil Fraud Trial: From Tipping Point to Toppling Over
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
- Trump Trials Clearinghouse
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
Energy Security – United Nations
- Energy Security at the UN High-Level Week: More Heat Than Light
by Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) and Cullen Hendrix (@cullenhendrix)
Water Security – U.S. Supreme Court
- Sackett v. EPA’s Aftermath and the Risk of Inflamed Western Water Conflict
by Colby Galliher (@ColbyGalliher
Gender Apartheid
- Why the Crimes Against Humanity Treaty Should Codify Gender Apartheid
by Sareta Ashraph (@SaretaAshraph), Gissou Nia (@GissouNia), Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC), Nushin Sarkarati (@NushinSarkarati) and Alyssa Yamamoto
National Security – Postcolonialism – Racial Justice
Ethiopia – UN Human Rights Council
- UN Human Rights Council Should Extend Investigation Commission on Ethiopia
by Mehari Taddele Maru (@DrMehari)
Afghanistan – UN Human Rights Council
- The U.N. Human Rights Council and the ICC Can Do More for Afghanistan
by Marzia Marastoni and Mohibullah Taib
Poland – Democratic Backsliding
- On Eve of Elections, Polish Democracy is Subverted by Autocratic Media Advantage
by Nathan Kohlenberg (@nkohlenberg) and Joshua Rudolph (@JoshRudes)
Incarceration / Human Rights
U.S. Foreign Policy / Pacific Islands
- US Policy on Marshall Islands Nuclear Test Compensation Must Change – China Is Watching
by Camilla Pohle
Podcast: Department of Defense
- The Just Security Podcast: An Insider View of the Defense Department with Colin Kahl
Paras Shah (@pshah518) and Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) interview with Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl)