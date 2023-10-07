by

October 7, 2023

Russia – Ukraine and International Law

FISA Section 702

Artificial Intelligence

AUMF Reform

Trump Investigations

Energy Security – United Nations

Water Security – U.S. Supreme Court

Gender Apartheid

National Security – Postcolonialism – Racial Justice

Ethiopia – UN Human Rights Council

Afghanistan – UN Human Rights Council

Poland – Democratic Backsliding

Incarceration / Human Rights

U.S. Foreign Policy / Pacific Islands

Podcast: Department of Defense