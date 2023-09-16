Forever War Symposium
- Introduction to Symposium: Ending Perpetual War
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
- Finally Ending America’s Forever War, Part I: Diagnosis
by Harold Hongju Koh (@haroldhongjukoh)
- Finally Ending America’s Forever War, Part II: Prescription
by Harold Hongju Koh (@haroldhongjukoh)
Russia – Ukraine
U.N. General Assembly
- The Themes and Tensions to Watch at This Year’s UN General Assembly Meetings
by Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1)
- Tracking UNGA 78: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Gwendolyn Whidden, Katherine Fang (@fang_kath) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
- Openings for Biden in the Inaugural US-Central Asia Summit at UNGA
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07) and Ilya Jones (@ilyajones11)
Afghanistan Evacuation / Refugees
US-Russia Nuclear Cooperation
- US-Russia Nuclear Arms Control Talks ‘Without Preconditions’: Somebody Has to Make the First Move
by Thomas Countryman (@TMCountryman)
Senate Nominations / Military
Democratic Backsliding
- Tucker Carlson, Viktor Orbán and the Anti-Democracy Playbook
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn)
Iran / Women’s Rights
- As the Government Turns Up the Heat, Iranians Need the World’s Support
by Skylar Thompson (@SkyylarThompson)
Podcast: U.N. General Assembly
- The Just Security Podcast: U.N. General Assembly Preview
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1)