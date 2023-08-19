Trump Georgia Indictment
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Trump Trial in Fulton County
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb), Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw), Andrew Warren and Siven Watt (@SivenWatt)
- The Fulton County DA’s Options: Multi-Defendant Trial(s) and the Paths Ahead
by Erica J. Hashimoto
- Chart: Names of the “Unindicted Co-Conspirators” in Fulton County, Georgia Indictment
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Allison Rice, Francois Barrilleaux (@FrenchwaEB), Beth Markman and Michael Nevett
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Georgia Indictment of Trump
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb), Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw), Andrew Warren and Siven Watt (@SivenWatt)
- Deciphering the Trump Indictment from the Apparent Fulton County Docket Entry
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb)
Russia – Ukraine (and broader lessons)
- How Russia is Using Online Video Games to Promote the War in Ukraine
by Mariana Olaizola Rosenblat
- Biden’s Cooperation with the ICC Is a Step Toward Embracing Reality
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith)\
- Ukraine Shows that Military Aid Transparency Is Possible
by Elias Yousif
Afghanistan and Gender Apartheid
- The Taliban’s Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan Is Part Of – Not Separate From – Its Terrorist Links
by Nazifa Haqpal (@NazifaHaqpal)
United Nations / Atrocity Crimes
- The UN Should Increase Support for the Responsibility to Protect
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
U.S. Foreign Policy / Western Balkans
- US Sanctions Against Serbia’s Intel Boss Should Signal a More Holistic Policy Redo
by Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj)
Israel / Military
Military and Democracy
- How Military Leaders Can Navigate a Crisis of Democracy: Lessons from the Reservist Protests in Israel
by Risa Brooks (@RisaBrooks12) and Avishay Ben Sasson-Gordis (@AvishayBSG)
Niger Coup
Democratic Republic of the Congo
War Powers Reform
- The House Tackles Zombie War Authorizations: Possibilities and Perils
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
- Renewed Tensions in the Persian Gulf: Further War Powers Lessons from the Tanker War
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
Podcast: Trump Georgia Indictment
- The Just Security Podcast: The Trump Indictment in Georgia
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)