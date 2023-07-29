Russia-Ukraine
- A Significant New Step in the Creation of An International Compensation Mechanism for Ukraine
by Chiara Giorgetti (@ChiaraLawProf) and Patrick Pearsall (@Pwpearsall)
- What You Need to Know: International Humanitarian Law and Russia’s Termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum)
Srebrenica Genocide
International Court of Justice: Terrorism Exception to Civil Suits
- Iran’s ICJ Case Against Canada Tests the Terrorism Exception to Sovereign Immunity
by Maryam Jamshidi (@MsJamshidi)
Congress – Defense Department
- Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Dangerous Military Promotion Ploy
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt)
- Missed Opportunities in House FY24 NDAA for Human Rights Progress in U.S. Security Assistance
by Leah Hebron (@Leah_Hebron)
- The House Closed a Key Loophole in Court-Martial Appeals. Will the Senate Follow?
by Eugene R. Fidell and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
FISA Reauthorization
- A Close and Critical Look at the ‘Five Things’ the ACLU Says You Need to Know About ‘NSA Mass Surveillance’
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner) and James Petrila
- The Year of Section 702 Reform, Part III: Why Congress Should Not Exempt Warrantless “Foreign Intelligence” Queries
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Artificial Intelligence
- The Perils and Promise of AI Regulation
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Ivey Dyson (@iveydyson)
Democratic Backsliding
- From ‘Island of Democracy’ to ‘Consolidated Authoritarian Regime’: The Need to Reverse Kyrgyzstan’s Slide
by Jasmine D. Cameron (@JasmineDCameron), Ambassador (ret.) Eileen Malloy, Megan Osadzinski and Juliet Sorensen (@JulietSorensen1)
- Guatemalan Election Runoff Endangered by Corrupt Authorities
by Naomi Roht-Arriaza (@roht_naomi)
Rights of Children: Sudan
Podcast: Rwandan Aggression
- The Just Security Podcast: Potential Rwandan Aggression Against the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Paras Shah (@pshah518) with Daniel Levine-Spound (@dlspound)