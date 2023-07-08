Russia – Ukraine
- How Does Putin’s Response to Prigozhin’s Mutiny Change the Threat from Russia?
by Douglas London (douglaslondon5)
- At the NATO Summit, Do the Right Thing for Ukraine’s — and Democracy’s — Future
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
- Why President Biden Should Not Transfer Prohibited Cluster Bombs to Ukraine
by Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball)
India: Human Rights
- Hate Speech from Modi Supporters Belies His Claims of Indian Democracy During US Visit
by Meenakshi Ganguly (@mg2411)
Brazil – United States: Discrimination
- Welcome Back: How JAPER Becomes Real for the People in Brazil and the US
by Alex T. Johnson (@atjsk1) and Lígia Batista (@ligiamedb)
Trump Prosecutions
- Prosecuting a President – Under What Conditions Is It Warranted?
by Samuel Issacharoff (@SIssacharoff)
- Trump Classified Docs Clearinghouse: All Key Documents in the Special Counsel Prosecution
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
International Criminal Court and Digital Evidence
- Digitial Evidence Collection at the Int’l Criminal Court: Promises and Pitfalls
by Hayley Evans (@HayleyNEvans) and Mahir Hazim
Social Media Content Regulation / First Amendment
- Restricting the Government from Speaking to Tech Companies Will Spread Disinformation and Harm Democracy
by Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) and Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw)
Press Freedom / Israel-Palestine
- The Path to Justice for Shireen Abu Akleh Runs Through Washington
by Robert Mahoney (@RobertMMahoney)
Podcast: Climate Change and Disability Rights
- The Just Security Podcast: Climate Change and Disability Rights
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Michael Ashley Stein