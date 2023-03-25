Russia – Ukraine
- How will the ICC’s Arrest Warrant for Putin Play Out in Practice?
by Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
- Is Amending the Rome Statute the Panacea Against Perceived Selectivity and Impunity for the Crime of Aggression Committed Against Ukraine?
by Astrid Reisinger Coracini (@astrid_coracini)
- How Does IHL apply to New Technologies in Outer Space?: Expert Q&A from Stockton Center’s Russia-Ukraine Conference
by Sqn Ldr Tara Brown
- Why the European Commission’s Proposal for Russian State Asset Seizure Should be Abandoned
by Eleanor Runde
20th Anniversary of the Iraq War
- Remembering the Iraq War: Has Washington Really Learned the Lessons?
by Christopher S. Chivvis (@CChivvis)
- Remaking Iraq: How Iranian-Backed Militias Captured the Country
by Crispin Smith and Michael Knights (@Mikeknightsiraq)
Syria Drone Attack
- Policy Alert: Iran-U.S. Hostilities Ratcheting Up in Syria
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
Bragg / Trump
- The Manhattan DA’s Charges and Trump’s Defenses: A Detailed Preview
by Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry) and Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
- Survey of Past New York Felony Prosecutions for Falsifying Business Records
by Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Domestic Extremism
- Profiles of the January 6th Inmates in the D.C. Jail
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer)
- 7 Experts on Trump’s Call for Protests and Social Media Threat Models
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Crimes Against Humanity
- “Inexcusably Inhuman Wrongs”: US, UK Must Deliver Long Overdue Justice at Diego Garcia
by David Vine (@davidsvine)
UN Water Conference
- Tracking the United Nations 2023 Water Conference: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Clara Apt (@claraapt25) and Katherine Fang (@fang_kath)
Social Media / Freedom of Speech
- Two Supreme Court Cases Could “Break the Internet”: What Role Should Free Speech Play?
by Chantal Joris
- TikTok and the First Amendment
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer)
Senate Foreign Relations Committee
- Senate Foreign Relations Committee FY2024 State Department Budget Hearing: Key Takeaways
by Mary Szarkowicz
Supreme Court / Ethics
- It’s Time for the Supreme Court to Take Ethics Seriously
by Alan Neff (@AlanNeff) and Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)