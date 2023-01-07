January 6th
- Just Security Podcast: Unfinished Business of January 6th Committee
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
- January 6th Report Exposes Ongoing, Converging Threat of Anti-Democracy Schemes and Paramilitary Violence
by Mary B. McCord and Jacob Glick (@jhglick)
- Insiders’ View of the January 6th Committee’s Social Media Investigation
by Dean Jackson, Meghan Conroy (@meghaneconroy) and Alex Newhouse (@AlexBNewhouse)
- January 6th Report Summarizes Extremist Threat – But Leaves Key Gaps
by Jon Lewis (@Jon_Lewis27)
Military Justice / National Defense Authorization Act
- The Military Justice Provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023
by Eugene R. Fidell
Civilian Harm in U.S. Wars
- Under the Pentagon’s New Civilian Harm Action Plan, Addressing Credible Cases is a Moral Imperative
by Joanna Naples-Mitchell (@joanna_nm)
Symposium: Values in Foreign Policy
- Toward a Values-Based Foreign Policy: Developing an Ethical Checklist
by Ambassador Peter Mulrean (ret.) and William J. Hawk