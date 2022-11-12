Russia-Ukraine
- Putin’s War Against Ukraine and the Risks of Rushing to Negotiations
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
- The Case for Creating a Special Tribunal to Prosecute the Crime of Aggression Committed Against Ukraine (Part VI): on the Non-Applicability of Personal Immunities
by Jennifer Trahan and Astrid Reisinger Coracini (@astrid_coracini)
- Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Fight Can Overcome US Skeptics
by Joshua Rudolph (@JoshRudes) and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
- The Law of Treaties in Wartime: The Case of the Black Sea Grain Initiative
by Gregor Novak (@GregorNovak) and Helmut Aust (@AustHelmut)
COP27
- Tracking COP27: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Clara Apt (@claraapt25) and Katherine Fang
- The Mining Gap: Critical Minerals and Geopolitical Competition
by Gregory Brew (@gbrew24) and Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian)
- The Egypt Climate Summit: Four Key Questions to Help Frame COP27
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt)
- Loss and Damage at COP27: What’s Been Lost, What Can We Salvage From the Damage?
by Jocelyn Perry
Veterans Day
- Reflections on Becoming a Veteran after Decades of Forever War
by Heather Aliano (@heatheraliano)
- Why We Serve: Upholding the Democratic Process
by Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison)
January 6 / FBI
- The Missing Review of FBI’s January 6 Intelligence and Law Enforcement Failures
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
Trump Investigations
- Mr. Attorney General, It’s Too Late to Appoint A Special Counsel
by Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw) and Dennis Aftergut
Protection of Journalists
- Regarding Pathways of International Accountability for Violence Against Journalists
by Chile Eboe-Osuji (@EboeOsuji)
Twitter / Social Media
- Twitter, Elon, Ye, and the “Lex Platformia” – Emergent Rules for Governing Social Media
by Julie Owono (@JulieOwono)
Elections
- Election Denying Officials Who Refuse to Certify Election Results Could Face Prosecution
by Jacek Pruski and Helen White (@hebwhite)
Online Freedoms
- Southeast Asia’s Leaders Should Work Toward a Freer Internet
by Kian Vesteinsson (@kianvest)