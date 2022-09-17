Russia – Ukraine: Cyberwar
- AcidRain Malware and Viasat Network Downtime in Ukraine: Assessing the Cyber War Threat
by Sam Cohen
United Nations: UN General Assembly (UNGA 77)
- Tracking UNGA 77: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Katherine Fang and Clara Apt (claraapt25)
- The UN’s Summit of the Future: Advancing Multilateralism in an Age of Hypercompetitive Geopolitics
by Richard Ponzio and Joris Larik (@JorisLarik)
United Nations: UN Human Rights Report on China
- UN Report on China’s Rights Abuses Against Uyghurs Illustrates Need for “Naming and Shaming”
by Aryeh Neier
- Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang: The UN (Finally) Weighs In
by Martin S. Flaherty
Mikhail Gorbachev’s Legacy
- Gorbachev: The Leader We Needed in My Time
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr)
National Defense Authorization Act: Civilian Harm in U.S. Wars
- How the FY23 NDAA Can Strengthen Oversight and Transparency of U.S. Security Assistance and Civilian Harm (Part II)
by Ari Tolany
Social Media Regulation: Hate and Violence
- Tech Firms Promise to Address Hate and Extremism, Again
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Defense Industry
Democratic Backsliding: Serbia
- Serbia’s Move to Cancel EuroPride Shows How Vučić Plays Off West Against Russia and His Base
by Tanya Domi (@tanyadomi) and Ivana Stradner
Foreign Investments
- National Security Creep in Cross-Border Investments
by Kristen Eichensehr (@K_Eichensehr) and Cathy Hwang (@cathyhwang47)