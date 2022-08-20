Trump Documents Investigation
- Myths & Misunderstandings Relating to Mar-a-Lago Documents Investigation
by J. William Leonard
- Trump Associate’s Stated Plan to Publicly Release “Declassified” Documents
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
January 6th
- Trump and the Insurrection Act: The Legal Framework (Part I)
by Albert W. Alschuler
- Seditious Conspiracy vs. Insurrection: Assessing the Evidence Against Trump (Part II)
by Albert W. Alschuler
Taliban Takeover Anniversary
- After a Year of Privation With the Taliban’s Return, the People of Afghanistan Deserve Better from the US and the World
by Nasir A. Andisha (@AndishaNasir) and Marzia Marastoni
- The Road to a Better Future for Afghanistan Starts with Women’s Education
by Shabana Basij-Rasikh (@sbasijrasikh)
Russia – Ukraine
- Politics, Not Law, Is Key to Confiscating Russian Central Bank Assets
by Anton Moiseienko (@antonm_law)
Domestic Terrorism
- Oversight Reports Raise Questions About Value of DHS Counterterrorism Efforts
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Spencer Reynolds (sreynoldsBCJ)
Election Law
- Independent State Legislatures and Presidential Elections: Addressing Misconceptions About Current Law and Prospects for Reform
by Genevieve Nadeau (@GCNadeau) and Helen White (@hebwhite)
Latin America’s Green Wave
- How Latin America Could Inspire and Inform the US Fight for Reproductive Justice
by Ximena Casas Isaza (@ximecasas76) and Catalina Martinez
Human Rights Litigation in U.S. Courts: Head of State Immunity
- Is MBS Entitled to Head of State Immunity?
by William S. Dodge (@ProfBillDodge)