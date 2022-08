Karima Bennoune (@karimabennoune) is the incoming Lewis M. Simes Professor of Law at the University of Michigan Law School where she teaches international law and human rights. She carried out fact-finding missions to Afghanistan in 1996, 2005 and 2011. Her study, entitled “The International Obligation to Counter Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan,” and incorporating interviews with Afghan women human rights defenders, will appear in the Columbia Human Rights Law Review in November 2022.