Russia – Ukraine
Sanctions
Diplomacy
- In Ukraine, There Are No Quick Fixes
by John Erath
- Should We Worry that the President Called Putin a “War Criminal” Out Loud?
by Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein)
Crime of Aggression
- Ukraine’s Constitutional Constraints: How to Achieve Accountability for the Crime of Aggression
by Alexander Komarov and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- The Need to Reexamine the Crime of Aggression’s Jurisdictional Regime
by Jennifer Trahan
International Criminal Court
- Pressing US Officials on Russia and Int’l Criminal Court: The Interview We Should be Hearing
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
War Crimes Documentation
- Mass Graves in Ukraine Should Be Treated as Crime Scenes – and Urgently Secured
by Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey) and Anjli Parrin (@anjliparrin)
Genocide
- Is Genocide Occurring in Ukraine? An Expert Explainer on Indicators and Assessments
by Jonathan Leader Maynard (@jleadermaynard)
Journalism
- Ukrainian Journalists Are Winning the “Information War” Russia Is Waging Against Ukraine, But They Need Help
by Antonina Cherevko (@AntoniaCherevko), Nick Benequista (@benequista) and Maksym Dvorovyi (@dvorovyi)
Cyber
- Friction, Framing & U.S. Cybersecurity-Related Actions Against Russia
by Kristen Eichensehr (@K_Eichensehr)
Symposium: Still at War (Sahel)
International Criminal Court/Darfur
- Why the ICC’s First Trial on Darfur is About More Than Securing Justice
by Emma DiNapoli (@emmadinapoli) and Mohammed Hassan (@mohhassan222)
First Amendment
- Reclaim the First Amendment — Harvard Law Review Address
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer)
U.S. Elections/Disinformation
- Draft Trump Executive Order Shows How False Foreign Interference Claims May Be Used to Undermine U.S. Elections
by Emerson T. Brooking (@etbrooking)