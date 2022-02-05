Democratic Backsliding
- Election Subversion and Electoral Count Act Reform
by Richard Pildes
ISIS, Civilian Casualties
- The Al-Qurayshi Operation and Minimization of Civilian Casualties
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Foreign Agents Registration Act
- FARA’s Next Big Year
by Brandon L. Van Grack (@BVanGrack) and Haydn Forrest
Disinformation
- Foreign Disinformation: What the US Government Can Start Doing Now
by Robert Morgus and Mark Montgomery (@markcmontgomery)
Democracy Promotion / Gender Equality
- Renewing U.S. Investments in Women’s Political Leadership
by Saskia Brechenmacher (@SaskiaBrech) and Katherine Mann (@KatherineMann_)
Guantanamo / Torture
- Biden’s Guantanamo Politics are not Obama’s
by Scott Roehm (@ssroehm)
- Biden Team Gets It Right on Inadmissibility of Torture Evidence in Al-Nashiri Case
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Gun Violence
- Mexico v. Smith & Wesson: High-Stakes Gun Suit May Turn on Choice-of-Law Analysis
by Scott Graber (@Scott_Graber6)
Native American Sovereignty
- Penobscot v. Frey: A Chance to Correct Course on Sovereignty Jurisprudence
by Rebecca Plumage
Prepublication Review
- Prepublication Review and the Quicksand Foundation of Snepp
by Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Witness Tampering
- Alexander Vindman’s Lawsuit Is Right on the Law
by Richard Primus (@Richard_Primus) and David Schulz (@MFIADave)
France: Human Rights
- La France n’est pas un havre de paix pour les auteurs de violations des droits de l’homme, malgré l’avis de la Haute Cour
by Roger Lu Phillips (@rogerluphillips) and Aweiss Al Dobouch (@aldobouch)
(translation of our English version: France Is Not a Safe Haven for Human Rights Abusers – Despite High Court Opinion)
Myanmar
- From ‘8888’ to ‘2121’: A New Generation of Resistance in Myanmar
by Tyler Giannini, Justin Cole (@justin_cole005) and Emily Ray (@Emily_Ray_JD21)
Sudan
- Senate Hearing on Sudan: Is the US Ready for a Needed Reset?
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)