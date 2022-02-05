by

February 5, 2022

Democratic Backsliding

ISIS, Civilian Casualties

Foreign Agents Registration Act

Disinformation

Democracy Promotion / Gender Equality

Guantanamo / Torture

Gun Violence

Native American Sovereignty

Prepublication Review

Witness Tampering

France: Human Rights

Myanmar

Sudan

Images [from left to right]: LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty; THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty; -/AFP via Getty;
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty; KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty; Jeff Swensen/Getty