January 6
- EXCLUSIVE: The Oath Keeper Podcast Interviews – New Insights Into Jan. 6 and Continued Threats
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
- January 6 Clearinghouse [Update]
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Good Governance Papers
- The Good Governance Papers: A January 2022 “Report Card” Update
by Emily Berman, Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Megan Corrarino (@MeganCorrarino), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill)
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 15: Enforcing the Emoluments Clauses
by Richard Painter (@RWPUSA)
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 11: Strengthening Inspectors General
by Danielle Brian (@daniellebrian) and Liz Hempowicz (@lizhempowicz).
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
Ukraine
- Guide to the Chess Game at the United Nations on Ukraine Crisis
by Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1)
- The US-Russia Crisis Over Ukraine: All Options Should Not Be On the Table
by Ira Helfand, M.D. and Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball)
Guantanamo
- A Rare Public Wake-Up Call from the ICRC on Guantanamo Transfers
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Counterterrorism
- Connecting the Dots: The Surge in Reprisals Against Women and the Rise of Counterterrorism
by Megan L. Manion (@megleighmanion) and Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Sanctions/Corruption
- When Corruption Has No Money Trail: Sanctions Overlook Crucial Cases
Cuando la corrupción no tiene rastro de dinero: las sanciones pasan por alto casos cruciales
by Holly Dranginis, Brittany Benowitz and Kailey Wilk
Sudan
- For Sudan’s Democratic Imperative, the US and Others Must Intensify Support
by Dave Peterson (@Obapeda)