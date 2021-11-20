by

November 20, 2021

Authoritarianism/Democratic Backsliding

Social Media Platforms

Civilian Casualties in U.S. Conflicts

Eastern Europe: Belarus crisis

Afghanistan

International Criminal Court: Colombia and Venezuela

Iraq

Litigation Tracker Update

Just Security Announcements

Images [from left to right]: MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty; Chesnot/Getty; FLORENT VERGNES/AFP via Getty;
MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty; JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty; MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty