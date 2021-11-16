We are thrilled to announce that Megan Corrarino is joining Just Security as Managing Editor.

Corrarino comes to us having most recently been an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, where her practice focused on international dispute resolution, complex commercial litigation, and human rights, including Alien Tort Statute litigation. She was previously a Robert L. Bernstein International Human Rights Fellow at Human Rights First. She has also served as an international law consultant to social movement groups, with a particular focus on labor issues.

Corrarino holds a BA from the University of Chicago, an MPA from Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs, and a JD from Yale Law School. She served as a law clerk to Judge Susan P. Graber of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Her areas of professional interest include public and private international law, human rights, humanitarian law, democracy and the rule of law, jurisdiction and civil procedure in cross-border matters, international environmental law, and migration and refugee protection.

Corrarino also writes fiction and creative non-fiction. Her work has appeared in literary journals, short form film, and academic and practitioners’ publications, and has been supported by residencies from the Banff Centre for Arts + Creativity, the Santa Fe Art Institute, and others. Before becoming a lawyer, Corrarino worked on economic justice in the Americas, including as a Fulbright grantee to Brazil.

We are completely thrilled to have Megan as a colleague and for her to help steer Just Security.