U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Failing in Words and Deeds: Reflections on Afghanistan from an American Spokesman
by David D. Snepp
- As Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan, the UN Needs to Act
by Hanny Megally, Chris Sidoti and Yasmin Sooka
- How US-Funded Abuses Led to Failure in Afghanistan
by Patricia Gossman (@pagossman)
Haiti
- To Save Haiti’s Democracy, Don’t Hold Elections
by Ambassador Peter Mulrean (ret.)
- An Appeal to President Biden: Change Course on Haiti Now
by Pierre Esperance
Trump Litigation and Investigations
- How to Read the Weisselberg and Trump Entities Indictment: A Conversation with Andrew Weissmann
by Andrew Weissmann and Ryan Goodman
- The Weisselberg Indictment Is Not A “Fringe Benefits” Case
by Daniel Shaviro (@DanielShaviro)
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam
Iran
- Will Iran’s New President be Held Accountable?
by Gissou Nia (@GissouNia)
Israel
- After Netanyahu’s Departure, a Quieter Israel Abroad?
by Josh Lefkow
Taiwan
- Taiwan vs. Tyranny: The US Must Redouble Its Commitment to Secure this Shining Hill of Democracy in East Asia
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr) and Mariana Budjeryn (@mbudjeryn)
White Supremacy/Domestic Terrorism
- Sovereign Citizens: More Than Paper Terrorists
by Christine Sarteschi (@DrSarteschi)