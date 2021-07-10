by

July 10, 2021

U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Haiti

Trump Litigation and Investigations

Iran

Israel

Taiwan

White Supremacy/Domestic Terrorism

Images [from left to right]: Getty; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Sabawoon Amarkhil via STRDEL/AFP/Getty;
An Rong Xu/Getty; WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty; Majid Saeedi/Getty