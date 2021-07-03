Attack on U.S. Capitol
- January 6 Clearinghouse
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
- Assessing Parler’s Letter Documenting Warnings It Gave FBI of Jan. 6 Attack
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan
- New Just Security Series: Reflections on Afghanistan on the Eve of Withdrawal
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- Girls’ Education Has Taken Root in Afghanistan
by Shabana Basij-Rasikh (@sbasijrasikh)
- What We Can Expect in Afghanistan from US Intelligence Once US Troops Are Gone
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
- Ending the Forever War, But Leaving a Legacy of Impunity in Afghanistan
by Shaharzad Akbar (@ShaharzadAkbar)
Disinformation
- The Tucker Carlson Disinformation Show
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
Authorization for Use of Military Force/War Powers
- War Powers Guard Rails Can Help the U.S. From Sliding into a New Middle East War
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane) and Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
Torture and Interrogation
- The Méndez Principles: The Case for US Legislation on Law Enforcement Interviews
by Rebecca Shaeffer (@rebeccashaeffe)
U.S. Elections and Democracy
- America’s Democracy Moment
by Maria J. Stephan (@MariaJStephan)
Cyber
- Holding the LINE: Chinese Cyber Influence Campaigns After the Pandemic
by Maggie Baughman (@BaughmanMM)
FISA
- Reforming the FISA Process: Tweak or Overhaul?
by Julian Sanchez (@normative)
Human Rights Litigation
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: What’s Not in the Supreme Court’s Opinions
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- Parsing an Immunity Decision at the Heart of U.S.-Egypt Relations
by Chris Moxley
International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia
- The Mladić Appeal Judgment and the Enduring Legacy of the Hague Tribunals
by Steven Arrigg Koh
Trump Litigation and Investigations
- Allen Weisselberg’s Post-Indictment Strategic Considerations
by Martin J. Sheil
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam