Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Scaling the Wall of Resistance: How Congress Can Compel Executive Branch Cooperation in a Jan. 6 Investigation
by Anne Tindall (@anne_tindall) and Grant Tudor (@g_tudor)
Authorization for Use of Military Force
- Putting AUMF Repeal Into Context
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
- Five Senators Threaten to Derail Repeal of 2002 AUMF: Why Their Timing and Claims Are So Wrong
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Social Media
- Nigeria’s Twitter Ban Is a Bellwether Case for Internet Freedom
by Kian Vesteinsson (@kianvest)
- A Deeper Dive: Facebook’s Response to Oversight Board on Trump May Be Less Than It Appears
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Mary Pat Dwyer (@marypatdwyer)
Disinformation
- The Propaganda Playbook: A Section-by-Section Dissection of Tucker Carlson’s Communication Strategy
by Jennifer Mercieca (@JenMercieca)
Torture and Interrogation
- The Méndez Principles: Beware Crossing the Line to Psychological Torture
by Nils Melzer (@NilsMelzer) and Steven J. Barela (@StevenJBarela)
- The Méndez Principles: A Focus on the Exclusionary Rule
by Pavle Kilibarda and Gloria Gaggioli (@GaggioliGloria)
Immigration Detention
- Abuse and Retaliation Against Hunger Strikers in ICE Detention
by Eunice Cho (@eunicehcho) and Joanna Naples-Mitchell (@joanna_nm)
Intelligence Community
Surveillance – Privacy
- Protect Communications Privacy for All of Us—Not Just Lawmakers and Reporters
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Civilian Damage in U.S. Wars
Military Justice Reform
- Professional Criminal Prosecution Versus The Siren Song of Command: The Road to Improve Military Justice
by Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.) (@rachelv12)
Climate Change
- NATO’s Renewed Focus on Climate Change & Security: What You Need to Know
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
Counterterrorism
- Why UN Counterterrorism Needs Human Rights Oversight Now
by Chris Rogers (@ChristphrRogers) and Mutuma Ruteere
Tigray
- With Deliberate Famine Threatening Millions, Tigray Demands Greater Action from the US
by Goitom Gebreluel (@goitomgeb) and Mulu Beyene Kidanemariam (@MuluBk)
Syria
- The UN Has Options Beyond the Security Council for Cross-Border Aid to Syria
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
Colombia
- Duque’s War in Colombia: High Stakes For UN, OAS, and Biden Administration as Human Rights Crisis Spins Out of Control
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)