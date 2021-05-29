U.S. Capitol Attack
- The Next Best Option if a January 6 Commission Fails
by Austin Evers (@AREvers)
Countering Violent Extremism/Terrorism
- Why Fighting White Supremacy Is Important for America’s Role in World
by Simon Clark (@SimonClark1965) and James Lamond (@jdlamond)
- The Passionate Intensity of Ammon Bundy and the People’s Rights Movement
by William Danvers
Gaza Conflict
- The IDF Attack on Al Jalaa Tower: Criticisms Are Correct on the Law, But Mistaken in Applying It
by Brian L. Cox
- The IDF’s Unlawful Attack on Al Jalaa Tower
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Immigration
- Asylum and the Three Little Words that Can Spell Life or Death
by Stephen Legomsky (@LegomskySteve) and Karen Musalo (@KarenMusalo)
- Biden Must Honor Pledge to Immigrant Troops: Rescind Trump Policy Blocking Path to Citizenship
by Scarlet Kim (@scarletprim)
Guantanamo
- Torture Evidence and the Guantanamo Military Commissions
by David Luban
Afghanistan
- A Laser Focus on Women’s Rights Is Key to Sustainable Afghan Peace
by Stephenie Foster (@stepheniefoster)
Syria
- The Eroding Norms Against Chemical Weapons Use Will Need More Than Another Syria Censure to Survive
by Julia Masterson (@juliakmasterson)
Cyber
- It’s Time for Congress to Push Companies to Come Forward on Hacks
by Lindsay Gorman (@LindsayPGorman) and Amber Frankland
Laws of War
- Clearing the Fog of War Surrounding Battlefield Use of Tear Gas
by Matt Montazzoli (@LegalLeadTheWay)
U.S. Military
- What Do Future U.S. Generals Think About Dissent, Disobedience, and Resignation?
by Steven Katz (@steveLkatz)
Myanmar
- Beyond the Coup: Can the United Nations Escape Its History in Myanmar?
by Kelley Currie (@KelleyCurrie)
Transparency / Surveillance
- A New Consensus Around Transparency and National Security Surveillance
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer) and Patrick C. Toomey (@PatrickCToomey)
Trump Litigation and Investigations
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam