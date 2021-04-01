Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

April 1, 2021

The United States has taken a number of morally objectionable positions regarding the lawful conduct of armed conflict over the years. Among those positions, it still claims the legal right to attack civilians, objects indispensable to their survival, and their natural environment by way of reprisal, that is, in response to violations of the law of armed conflict by enemy armed forces. The Biden administration could and should renounce this position. It may soon have an opportunity to do so.

It’s important to distinguish between two kinds of reprisal at the outset. International law prohibits “armed reprisals,” that is, the resort to armed force in response to a past legal wrong, including an armed attack that is clearly over. For discussion of armed reprisals, see here, here, and here. In contrast, the law of armed conflict governs “belligerent reprisals,” that is, acts that would normally violate the law of armed conflict undertaken in response to prior violations of the law of armed conflict by enemy armed forces. This essay is concerned with belligerent reprisals.

To see the difference, consider a State exercising its right of self-defense against an ongoing armed attack by another State. Since the armed attack is ongoing, the use of force in response amounts to self-defense and not an armed reprisal. Now suppose the aggressor State captures and inhumanely treats some of the defending State’s soldiers. Were the defending State to respond in kind, capturing and inhumanely treating the aggressor State’s soldiers, that would amount to a belligerent reprisal. Fortunately, international law categorically prohibits belligerent reprisals against prisoners of war. Even the United States accepts that much.

In 1977, the United States signed Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which categorically prohibits reprisals against civilians, objects indispensable to their survival, and their natural environment. But the United States never ratified Protocol I. In 1987, the U.S. State Department’s Legal Adviser listed the prohibition of such reprisals as one reason not to ratify Protocol I. In 2016, the U.S. Defense Department’s Law of War Manual indicated that the United States still takes the position that reprisals against civilians, indispensable objects, and the natural environment are permitted by customary international law. If an adversary attacks civilians, indispensable objects, or the natural environment, the United States reserves the right to do the same.

In August 2019, the International Law Commission adopted a set of draft principles (including commentaries) on the protection of the environment in relation to armed conflicts. Draft principle 16 simply says that “[a]ttacks against the natural environment by way of reprisals are prohibited.” The commentaries report that members of the Commission debated whether or not draft principle 16 codifies an existing rule of customary international law binding on all States. Rather than settle the question, the commentaries conclude that “the inclusion of this draft principle can be seen as promoting the progressive development of international law, which is one of the mandates of the Commission.” Simply put, if customary international law doesn’t already prohibit such reprisals, then it is heading in that direction and States should finish the job.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for States to submit comments on the topic has been extended to the end of June 2021. The Biden administration should support draft principle 16. It should take the opportunity to clearly state that it will refrain from reprisals against civilians, objects indispensable to their survival, and the natural environment “out of a sense of legal obligation … and expects all other nations to [refrain from such reprisals] as well,” adapting the language of previous U.S. statements accepting rules of customary international law.

In taking such a position, would the Biden administration identify customary law, or develop it? It doesn’t matter. States are both subjects and co-authors of the law. Where customary law is settled, States have a legal obligation to follow it. Where customary law is unsettled, States have a moral obligation to settle it in the morally best way. No single State can settle the law for all, but each State should do its part and encourage others to do the rest.

Where does customary international law stand today? In 1970, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously affirmed that civilians should not be the object of reprisals (108 in favor, with eight abstentions). To date, 174 States have ratified Protocol I, which prohibits reprisals against civilians, indispensable objects, and the natural environment. None have asserted the legal right to take such reprisals in armed conflicts to which Protocol I does not apply.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom entered a reservation to Protocol I’s provisions prohibiting reprisals, and still claims the right to resort to such reprisals under customary international law. Egypt, France, Germany, and Italy made rather ambiguous declarations that they would respond to attacks against civilians “with all means admissible under international law.” In any event, all four of these States later affirmed the prohibition of reprisals:

In 1992, Italy’s law of armed conflict manual instructed that reprisals against civilians, objects indispensable to their survival, and the natural environment are specifically prohibited in all circumstances. An earlier passage says that reprisals cannot consist in acts of war directed against the civilian population “except in cases of absolute necessity.” But an intervening passage makes clear that reprisals may never violate a specific prohibition.

In 1995, Egypt submitted written comments to the International Court of Justice stating that “[t]he provisions of the [Geneva] Conventions and the [Additional] Protocols carrying this prohibition of reprisals against protected persons and objects are considered declaratory of customary law.”

In 2012, France’s law of armed conflict manual instructed that reprisals are permitted only against military objectives, and prohibited against protected persons, objects indispensable to their survival, and the natural environment.

In 2013, Germany’s law of armed conflict manual instructed that the law of armed conflict prohibits reprisals against civilians, objects indispensable to their survival, and the natural environment. In its 2019 statement to the ILC, Germany “appreciate[d]” that draft principle 16 “recogniz[es]” that reprisals against the natural environment are prohibited.

Two notes: First, I will spare readers a deep dive into horrors of the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, which other scholars have found cast more shadow than light on these questions. Second, the Department of Defense Law of War Manual cites and quotes at length from each of these States’ reservations to Protocol I to support the U.S. view. The Manual never mentions their more recent statements to the contrary. Yet another reason for the Biden administration to review and revise its position.

In my view, customary international law prohibits such reprisals, over the opposition of the United States and the United Kingdom. It is possible that persistent objectors to an emerging customary rule are neither bound by that rule nor protected by it. But two persistent objectors cannot prevent such a rule from emerging, and both binding and protecting the overwhelming majority of States that accept it. The Biden administration should drop its objection, encourage the United Kingdom to do the same, and accept the same rule that binds everyone else.

Suppose I’m wrong. The moral responsibility of the remaining States to drop their opposition to the prohibition and join the rest of the world would only increase. In 2005, the International Committee of the Red thought the lawfulness of such reprisals was unsettled due to the contrary practice of “a limited number of States, some of which is also ambiguous.” In 2021, the practice of France and Germany doesn’t seem particularly ambiguous. And, in my view, the practice of Egypt and Italy wasn’t particularly ambiguous even in 2005. But it doesn’t matter. The United States shouldn’t wait for others to further clarify their positions. It should take its own.

It wouldn’t take a particularly clever lawyer to push back against all of this. They could say that General Assembly resolutions are words, not deeds. They could say that treaty prohibitions can logically coexist alongside customary permissions. They could say that military manuals don’t always express State legal positions in all their complexity. They could note that Egypt, France, Germany, and Italy have not withdrawn their reservations to Protocol I. We expect lawyers to make these kinds of arguments for clients who are subjects of the law. But, as mentioned, States are also co-authors of the law. And these kinds of arguments would simply mask a dereliction of moral responsibility for the development of the law.

Reprisals against civilians are obviously morally wrong. Civilians are human beings. They have a basic moral right not be intentionally injured or killed, including as a means of changing the behavior of their State or some organized armed group. Civilians cannot lose this basic moral right due to someone else’s wrongdoing. Civilians are not the property of their States. They are persons with rights of their own. Reprisals against civilians are wrong for the same reasons that terror attacks and collective punishment are wrong, and that is what such reprisals are.

Reprisals against objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population are reprisals against civilians in a flimsy disguise. Such reprisals are intended to change the adversary’s behavior by leaving civilians to suffer and die without food or water, gas for heat or electricity for medical care, as the case may be. Such reprisals use the civilians that they foreseeably harm, taking advantage of their vulnerability to achieve a further end, making such reprisals morally equivalent to direct attacks on civilians.

Reprisals against the natural environment are reprisals against civilians in all realistic cases. The legal protection of the natural environment includes, at its core, a prohibition on the use of methods or means of warfare which are intended or may be expected to cause widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment and thereby to prejudice the health or survival of the population. Reprisals which contravene that core prohibition are intended to change the adversary’s behavior by prejudicing the health or survival of the population, using the civilians that they foreseeably harm. Perhaps one could imagine a reprisal against the natural environment that is likely to change an adversary’s behavior without harming civilians. I wouldn’t bother. We should develop the law of armed conflict with realistic cases in mind, not imaginary ones involving adversaries that violate the law of armed conflict but love nature for its own sake. Best to renounce all reprisals against the natural environment and be done with it.

In the past, the United States claimed that reprisals against civilians, indispensable objects, and the natural environment constitute “a significant deterrent that protects civilians and war victims on all sides of a conflict.” There’s no reason to take that claim seriously. As the Defense Department notes, there are plenty of instrumental reasons not to engage in reprisals, including the risk of counter-reprisal. The United States accepts that reprisals against sick and wounded fighters, prisoners of war, interned civilians, and cultural property violate its treaty obligations. So do reprisals against civilians using landmines. If we can do without such “deterrents,” we can do without a few more. Almost every other State in the world thinks it can defend itself without resorting to reprisals against civilians, indispensable objects, and the natural environment. There’s no reason for the United States to think otherwise.

Finally, the U.S. position is not that reprisals against civilians may be lawful in a supreme emergency to deter the adversary from killing thousands or millions of civilians. On the U.S. view, reprisals must be announced in advance, proportionate to prior violations, and undertaken as a last resort to deter future violations. But reprisals need not respond to or aim to prevent widespread or systematic violations of exceptional gravity. The United States considers reprisals “extreme measures of coercion,” but does not restrict their use to extreme circumstances. The logic of reprisals is symmetrical and collective. Tit for tat, their civilians for ours. That logic cannot be reconciled with the moral rights of individual civilians.

Conclusion

The Biden administration should renounce reprisals against civilians, objects indispensable to their survival, and their natural environment. The International Law Commission’s current work on the protection of the natural environment in armed conflict provides one opportunity to do so. In closing, I’ll add another.

The International Law Commission is also inviting States to comment on its draft articles on peremptory norms of general international law (jus cogens). A non-exhaustive list of peremptory norms, annexed to the draft articles, includes “basic rules of international humanitarian law.” The United States has previously questioned which rules of international humanitarian law the Commission considers “basic” and therefore peremptory. In its next comments to the Commission, the United States could take the position that the prohibitions on attacking civilians, indispensable objects, and the natural environment are peremptory norms, from which no derogation is permitted and breach of which is wrongful in all circumstances—including by way of reprisal. I think it should. But one step at a time.

Image: A displaced Syrian girl looks on at a camp created by Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Kafr Lusin village on the border with Turkey in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on March 10, 2020.  (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Adil Ahmad Haque

Professor of Law and Judge Jon O. Newman Scholar at Rutgers Law School, Author of Law and Morality at War. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow him on Twitter (@AdHaque110).

Read these related stories next:

Smoke rises from tires burning at barricades erected by protesters after military junta forces attempted to attack them on March 16, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

No Military Solutions: A New Approach to Preventing Atrocities

March 22, 2021 by

A ball of yarn colored to depict the globe. The side of the yarn with Africa and part of South America is shown.

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

March 11, 2021 by

A graphic illustration of Germany with a triangular grid pattern symbolizing virtual connections.

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

March 10, 2021 by

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sits with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a meeting that included Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (not shown) at the Queen Theater on November 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. They sit at a large horse-shoe or square table allowing ample room for social distancing. An American flag stands behind the table near President-elect Biden.

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

March 5, 2021 by , , and

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1B Predator unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), awaits a mission at an air base in the Persian Gulf region on January 7, 2016.

To End the Forever Wars, Rein in the Drones

February 16, 2021 by

Georgian families visit the remains of their homes that were bombed by Russian aircraft August 28, 2008 in Gori, Georgia. Debris litters the floor. Buildings are missing walls and ceilings appear to be collapsing.

Georgia v. Russia: Jurisdiction, Chaos and Conflict at the European Court of Human Rights

February 2, 2021 by

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

February 1, 2021 by , and

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) looks through a door window to a crowded cell where men suspected to be affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group are jailed in northeast Syria in the city of Hasakeh on October 26, 2019.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Treatment of Detainees

November 16, 2020 by , and

Children collect grain spilt on the field from gunny bags that ruptured upon ground impact following a food drop from a plane at a village in Ayod county, South Sudan, where World Food Programme (WFP) have just carried out a food drop of grain and supplementary aid on February 6, 2020.

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

November 13, 2020 by

International Red Cross and Red Crescent workers keep watch at an airport in the southern city of Aden, the interim seat of the Yemeni government, on October 16, 2020, as the war-torn country began swapping 1,000 prisoners in a complex operation overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Humanitarian Access

November 12, 2020 by , and

The damaged interior of the hospital in which the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) medical charity operated is seen on October 13, 2015 following an air strike in the northern city of Kunduz.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Conduct of Hostilities

November 10, 2020 by , and

Hands on bars wrapped with barbed wire

Geneva Convention III Commentary: Unpacking the Potential of “Ensure Respect” in Common Article 1

October 30, 2020 by