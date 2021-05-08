Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 1-7)

May 8, 2021

Social Media

National Security Policy

Kill or Capture Operations 

Countering Violent Extremism

Coronavirus

U.S. Diplomacy

Racial Justice – Policing

Myanmar

Anti-Muslim Discrimination in France

Professional Ethics and Abuses of State 

Featured Articles

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 1-7)

Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Sets Up New Tests

Senate Bill Threatens Sensitive U.S. Diplomacy

Twenty Years After 9/11, the US Needs a Better Strategy to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism

Preparing for Future Pandemics Means Improving and Reforming — Not Abandoning — the WHO

In a COVID World, America Is Divided Over Its Common Defense

Stopping Torture: Why Professional Governance Failed, and How It Can Do Better

Trump’s Secret Rules for Drone Strikes and Presidents’ Unchecked License to Kill

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 24-30)

Is Roger Stone Getting Off Easy for Tax Fraud?

Hack-to-Patch by Law Enforcement Is a Dangerous Practice

Biden’s First 100 Days on Immigration: A Test of Leadership

A Letter to President Biden from a Former Intelligence Officer: Close Guantanamo Bay

At 100 Days, Grading Biden’s Progress Toward a More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy

Key Takeaways From Latest FISA Court Opinion on Section 702 and FBI Warrantless Queries

Indian Supreme Court’s Stance on the Deportation of Rohingya Refugees Violates International Law

Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future

A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers

Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Marks a Historic Turning Point in American Foreign Policy

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 17-23)

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

Race to the Top Brass

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

Legally Sliding into War

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

A Chance to Fix FISA

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

