Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 1-7)

Social Media
- Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Sets Up New Tests
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Mary Pat Dwyer (@marypatdwyer)
- The Facebook Oversight Board’s Trump Ban Decision Is About More Than Trump
by Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham)
National Security Policy
- In a COVID World, America Is Divided Over Its Common Defense
by Alexandra Stark, Candace Rondeaux and Heather Hurlburt
Kill or Capture Operations
- Trump’s Secret Rules for Drone Strikes and Presidents’ Unchecked License to Kill
by Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi)
Countering Violent Extremism
- Twenty Years After 9/11, the US Needs a Better Strategy to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric)
Coronavirus
- Preparing for Future Pandemics Means Improving and Reforming — Not Abandoning — the WHO
by Abraham D. Sofaer
- Ukraine’s Pandemic-Era Obligations to Civilians in Crimea and Donbas Under Humanitarian Law
by Wayne Jordash QC, Uzay Yasar Aysev and Anna Mykytenko
U.S. Diplomacy
- Senate Bill Threatens Sensitive U.S. Diplomacy
by Ryan Costello (@RyeCostello)
Racial Justice – Policing
- The Guilty Verdict in the Chauvin Trial Did Not Cure America’s Over-policing Problem
by Novella Coleman (@NovellaYColeman)
Myanmar
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Northern View
by Taylor Landis
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Don’t Ignore the Religious Dimensions
by Susan Hayward (@SusieOHayward)
Anti-Muslim Discrimination in France
- Conscience Wars in France?
by Stéphanie Hennette Vauchez
Professional Ethics and Abuses of State
Images [from left to right]: THOMAS WATKINS/AFP via Getty; STR/AFP via Getty; ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty;
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty; U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan Steffen; ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty