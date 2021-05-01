Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 24-30)

Attack on U.S. Capitol
- A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers
by Fadi Quran (@fadiquran) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
100 Days: Immigration
- Biden’s First 100 Days on Immigration: A Test of Leadership
by Gregory Chen (@GregChenAILA)
100 Days: Arms Trade
- At 100 Days, Grading Biden’s Progress Toward a More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy
by Jeff Abramson (@jeffabramson), Annie Shiel (@annieshiel), Seth Binder (@seth_binder), William Hartung (@WilliamHartung), Rachel Stohl (@rachelstohl), Adam Isacson (@adam_wola) and Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty)
Cybersecurity
- Hack-to-Patch by Law Enforcement Is a Dangerous Practice
by Ed Amoroso (@hashtag_cyber) and Randal S. Milch
Surveillance
- Key Takeaways From Latest FISA Court Opinion on Section 702 and FBI Warrantless Queries
by Jake Laperruque (@jakelaperruque)
Guantanamo
Afghanistan
- Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis
by Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci) and Fulya Memisoglu (@fulyamemisoglu)
Climate Change
Myanmar
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Inside Karen State
by Taylor Landis
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: “In Accordance with the Law” – How the Military Perverts Rule of Law to Oppress Civilians
by Pwint Htun
- Indian Supreme Court’s Stance on the Deportation of Rohingya Refugees Violates International Law
by Arunav Kaul (@arunavkaul)
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future
by Emily Ray and Tyler Giannini
Sanctions (China; Myanmar)
Armenian Genocide
- Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Marks a Historic Turning Point in American Foreign Policy
by Natalie Longmire-Kulis
United Nations
- National Security This Week at the United Nations (April 23-30)
by Sruthi Venkatachalam
Images [from left to right]: Ye Aung THU / AFP via Getty; STR/AFP via Getty; Chris McGrath/Getty;
ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty; BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty